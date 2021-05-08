A drive-by shooting on Delaware Avenue wounded a McComb man early Thursday morning.
The 23-year-old man, whose name was not released, was shot once in his left thigh while driving westbound on Delaware Avenue near the West Avenue intersection around 1 a.m., Chief Detective Victoria Carter said.
He went to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released, Carter said.
Police haven’t established any suspects, but the victim said the shots were fired from a white Nissan Altima.
It was unknown as of Friday what type of gun was used in the attack. At least five shots were fired, one striking the victim, the rest striking his car.
The victim told police he’d noticed the Altima pull up beside him at a red light a few moments earlier, but it wasn’t until they were both driving west and were near Popeye’s that someone opened fire, Carter said.
Victim’s mother
describes stabbing
In a separate case, McComb detectives are still investigating a stabbing that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Gillis Circle that led to the arrest of Mikus Brown, 57, of Jayess.
The victim was 27-year-old Quincy Thompson, a resident of McComb, not of Jayess, as a headline in Thursday’s Enterprise-Journal indicated.
Thompson’s mother, Sandra Smith, said Friday that Thompson was stabbed three times: on the back of his left shoulder, on his left arm and on his left side by his ribcage.
He was also slashed three or four times across his stomach and back.
Thompson and Brown did not know each other, Smith said.
She said Thompson was at a friend’s house when Brown knocked on the door and announced himself, and a sister of Thompson’s friend answered it.
Thompson went to the door and saw Brown on the porch allegedly holding a knife. Smith said that Brown swung the knife at Thompson, who dodged the blade and knocked down Brown in self-defense.
Brown arose and allegedly ran at Thompson and attacked him with the knife, she said.
During the struggle, Thompson was able to pin Brown to the ground.
“He was on top of Mikus, and Mikus had the knife trying to push it up in my son’s face,” Smith said.
Police arrived and tased and arrested Brown, she said. He was charged with aggravated assault. He was arraigned in McComb Municipal Court Friday morning and his bond was set at $50,000.
Thompson didn’t realize he’d been stabbed until the struggle was over and he noticed the blood. He went by ambulance to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Smith said Thompson received at least eight stitches for two of his stab wounds and surgical paste for the rest. Doctors observed him for a few hours, ran tests to determine that his lungs weren’t punctured and he had no internal bleeding, then released him.
“He’s real sore,” Smith said. “He’s looking at it like he’s glad he was there. He feels like Mikus could’ve come in there and done something to the girls.”
