TYLERTOWN — Aldermen moved toward completing a major construction project at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board considered four bids for Phase II construction of the frontage road on the north side of U.S. 98.
This phase will complete the building of the frontage road that will extend from Highway 583 to Highway 27 when completed.
The part of the road that already existed from Highway 583 to the former Fred’s Dollar Store is named Plaza Drive.
Beacon Construction bid just under $300,000 to win the contract.
Warren and Warren Asphalt Paving, Greenbriar Digging Service and R&J Construction also submitted bids, ranging from $308,000 to $360,000.
The board accepted the bid six weeks after rejecting the lone bid it received from a previous solicitation.
That bid was almost $100,000 more than the winning bid Tuesday, at $394,000.
Mayor Ed Hughes told the board in November that negotiations to lower the cost had not led to meaningful cuts in that price.
The town has a separate project and contract to install water and sewer lines on the land along the frontage road in preparation for future retail or industrial development. That project is financed by borrowing from Trustmark National Bank and reimbursed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
