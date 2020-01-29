TYLERTOWN — Easy come, easy go.
Errors in the recording of Walthall County’s property tax records mean county officials aren’t actually entitled to the raises they authorized at the first meeting of the year.
Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn said it appeared automobiles and utility property may have been included in the personal property rolls submitted to the state, which inflated the personal property values by as much as $20 million.
The personal property roll showed $129 million in value with the added figures, and should be more like $109 million, she said. The raises for elected officials were based on the improperly higher values.
“I’ve got to take away your raises,” Hilburn told supervisors at the Jan. 22 meeting. “I’m just glad we found it now, before you got a check.”
“It’s easier to not get it than to get it and have to pay it back,” board attorney Conrad Mord said.
Also at the meeting, Coroner Chris Blackwell told supervisors that he had cut down on his purchase requests.
He said he had bought a car on his own, rather than pushing a request for the county to buy a coroner’s car, and would only ask for decals and lights to put on the car.
He also said he would use a personal camera and not seek to buy a camera for the coroner’s office. He asked to be able to buy memory cards for the camera just for coroner calls.
He also said he found a digital radio through CommSouth for $1,350, rather than the $4,100 model he originally requested, and said he could continue to the use the high-band radio former coroner Shannon Hartzog had used for non-digital communication.
Other than the car request, he said that cut his monetary ask from $7,500 to about $4,000.
In other business, the board:
• Elected a new vice president. Bruce Boyd, just one meeting after being elected to the post, asked to be replaced. Kencraft was elected to replace him.
• Heard from Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford that the election commission received a $10,070 grant under the Help America Vote Act to make all voting precincts handicapped-accessible.
• Approved selling sheriff’s department employee Jerry Martin his gun for $1 when he retires.
• Approved the purchase of a shop vac and a water hose to clean floors at the former armory.
• Approved a $1.250 quote to repair the air conditioning system at the county airport so that condensation will drain properly.
• Heard from Allen Laird of Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District that the grant for courthouse renovations had been closed out and the county was denied another grant to continue work. He said SWPPD had applied for a federal Save America’s Treasures grant and a community development block grant through the Mississippi Development Authority to continue courthouse renovations.
• Heard a request from Anita Beard at the Tylertown Library to repair outdoor lights, seal a window and fill a pothole in the parking lot.
• Heard that the county has an account set up with GovDeals.com to sell some surplus equipment.
• Received an audit proposal from Tom Windham and Associates for $100 per hour and $35,000 total, more than the $85 and $26,350 total quoted by Fortenberry and Ballard.
• Heard a request to declare March 28 as Blinded Veterans Day.
