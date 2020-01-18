LIBERTY — The Amite County School District is turning over a new leaf with a new year and a new superintendent.
Don Cuevas presided over his first board meeting on Thursday as trustees took their oaths of office and elected board officers.
Cuevas said he’s excited to work with a talented group of professionals at the school district.
“You have great people sitting right here to help move this district,” he said. “It takes a great team, I can tell you that, but you’ve got some of the best kids I’ve ever seen.”
Cuevas said it takes teamwork to achieve goals and that he is confident in district principals.
“It takes each and every one of us — a community — to reach our goals,” he said. “I want to hold my head up and know that I did everything I could to help kids. We’re going to keep fighting, every moment, every day, until we get the job done.”
Census participation urged
In other news, U.S. Census representative Kelvin Rankin urged trustees to impress the importance of census participation, which determines federal funding for many public institutions, including public schools.
“The census is so important across the state of Mississippi and nationally,” he said.
He said the county lost out on significant federal funding allocations after seeing low participation in the 2010 Census.
“Amite County lost a lot of money by under-reporting,” he said.
Rankin said only 61% of Amite County residents responded to the 2010 Census.
“Amite County is classified as hard to enumerate,” Rankin said.
He asked board members to spread the word about the importance of the census and the ongoing need for workers. A part-time census job pays $14 per hour and 58 cents per mile.
“It’s a good way to make some extra money,” he said.
Principal updates
Trustees also heard updates about technology and the ACT and from each of the district’s principals.
District technology coordinator Brandon Gordon, who also supervises the ACT club, said Destiny Beverly scored a 26 on her test. He said football coach Reginald Lumpkin started a separate ACT test-prep program that met for the first time Wednesday.
Elementary school principal Jasmine Jackson said she and her staff are in full-on “test-prep mode” leading up to standardized tests later this year. She said teachers are reviewing test data on a daily basis and that 77% of kindergarten students are already projected to meet or exceed benchmarks according to data from the winter assessment.
High school principal Neal Smith said he has a lot of work to do.
“Although we have seen growth, we’re not real happy with the proficiency we’ve seen,” he said.
Smith said he’s working to adjust class schedules to provide extra help to students who need academic intervention.
Amite County Vocational-Technical School principal Augustus Russ introduced vo-tech students who described projects they’re working on.
Sophomore construction student Larry Arnold said this year he’s built a gun rack, a dog house and a “cubby hole” dresser and that he hopes to use the skills he’s learned in a career after finishing school.
Ninth-grade collision repair student Jayden Addison said he is working on a wrecked 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
“When it first came in, man, it looked bad,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Voted 4-0 to appoint James Copeland president, Monica Johnson vice president and Cindy Newman secretary. Copeland, who was absent, replaces Dr. Diane Cook.
• Hired bus drivers Sharhonda Stewart and Claude Jackson and substitute bus driver Johnny Ball; bus monitor Letasia Carroll; substitute teachers Janetta Talbert, Ashley Maxwell, Christine Jackson, Francine Porter, Roosevelt Tolbert, Shenita Webb and Andrea Magee; vo-tech business management instructor Krystal Montgomery; and elementary school teacher Shenetha Ramsey.
• Approved a $12 per acre hunting bid for a nine-acre 16th Section plot to Justin Dickson.
• Reimbursed Cuevas $1,000 in moving expenses.
