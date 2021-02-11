McComb fire and police departments are another step closer to getting much-needed equipment after city officials voted Tuesday night to split the reimbursement of CARES Act funds between the departments.
The board voted 4-2 to split the funds evenly, with selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson, Donovan Hill and Shawn Williams voting for the reallocation, and selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos against it.
The two opposed the measure because the original amount specified gave the fire department $200,000, while the police department got $99,000. Brock made a substitute motion to split it down the middle.
“In my opinion, It is fairer for both departments to split this money, and we would have to do what we need to do to help the chief out to secure the truck,” Brock said.
The fire department planned to use the CARES Act reimbursement funds to make a down payment on a demonstrator truck — a less expensive fire engine used by dealerships for test drives — the cost of which is about $485,000.
The difference would be paid for with the department’s insurance rebate payments, some of which already goes toward a different lease on a fire truck that has four years left on repayment.
The police department plans to use its money on body cameras. Police Chief Garland Ward brought two options to the board previously, one of which would cost $98,760 over five years for cloud storage and 16 cameras. The other would cost $12,940 for 18 body cameras with 8 gigabytes of storage and a two-year warranty.
Johnson asked how much the fire department has allocated for the truck.
“I have none,” Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said.
Johnson, who voted in favor of the measure, noted that the fire department needs a truck and he believes the original split is more advantageous to the city.
“I understand what Selectman Brock is trying to do, but we need a fire truck, and we need to get as close to it as possible,” Johnson said.
Lockley said local legislators support trying to secure state funds to help pay for the truck, but that would take time and most likely not cover it all.
Tullos said he would vote in favor of the original reallocations but not the substitute motion. Tullos said Wednesday he opposed the measure because the board already had the allocation worked out earlier and he did not like the last-minute change.
When selectmen asked Ward’s opinion, Ward threw his support to the even split.
“My stance is 50/50, but it is whatever you decide,” Ward said to the board.
McKenzie was not asked to comment before the vote.
