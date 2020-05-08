The McComb city board plans to open its meeting back up to the public next Tuesday, marking the reopening of city hall and other municipal buildings across the city.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked City Administrator Dirkland Smith if city hall and other municipal offices will open back up to the public in response to Gov. Tate Reeves' recent move to loosen restriction for the state.
“We are going to follow the board’s lead as far as when the board decides to open back up to the public, we are going to follow the board in their decision,” Smith said. “If the board is not going to allow individuals to come to work sessions and board meetings, then I don’t want those same individuals to come in and affect the employees.
“If the board feels they should be affected, then the employees shouldn’t be affected as well.”
Selectman Devante Johnson said it is not the board’s decision to open back up; instead, it falls on the discretion of Mayor Quordiniah Lockley.
Lockley said he plans to open board meetings to the public beginning Tuesday, but masks would be required of anyone attending. He said he would add to the agenda for next week's meeting a vote on requiring masks and setting other restrictions.
“I have been playing with that because the state is opening back up,” Lockley said. “If the state senators are not in session because of the virus ... then why should we be any different? But since they are going back and meeting, I think it is the prime example that we need to go back to our meetings.”
Selectman Shawn Williams said the board and mayor should look at the virus data before making any decisions, adding that they should look at Pike County specifically and not just the state numbers.
“If the numbers are high in Pike County, I think that is something we have to look at because the state numbers are not the same, so I think we have to look at the cases and how strong the (pandemic) is here,” Williams said.
The board then pivoted to the “safer at home” order that Reeves put in place recently, mulling over what actions the city could take if they feel the state is moving too quickly.
Smith said he and the department heads have met and made a proposal to Lockley with different suggestions the board and mayor could do in response to the opening of the state.
The board has followed the lead of the state on orders, so there was not local shelter-in-place order for the city, meaning once the state lifts restrictions, it extends to the city also.
n n n
In other news, the board also talked about the excessive overtime in city departments. Johnson said he wanted to put on next week's agenda that all overtime must be approved by the employee's department head, but Smith said that was already the policy.
“Overtime is a big, big, big, big problem for the city, and with our financial condition, we are talking about furloughing and laying people off,” Johnson said.
Johnson asked Smith if the city had a problem with overtime payroll, and Smith said it is not uncommon for most employers to wrestle with the issue.
“Overtime is always a problem anywhere you go in any organization,” Smith said. “You shouldn’t be able to incur overtime if you have the right workforce in place and the right processes in place. It makes you more lean, efficient and effective.
“If you pay $1 more in overtime, that is alarming.”
Brock asked Smith if there was any way to reduce overtime expenses. Smith said it would be a good idea for the department heads to look at which employee is getting the most overtime and figure out ways to reduce their hours. He added that the virus has lead to more overtime hours because of the need for staff rotations.
“I know the way we are running right now with our COVID-19 shift, some people are going to show more overtime based on the work schedule, but we are trying to mitigate those as much as possible,” Smith said.
Smith said another option is to mandate how much overtime an employee can have, which would also curb the overtime expenditures. Brock and Johnson tasked Smith to look at these options and come back with a solution for the next board meeting.
“If you look at some individuals in this overtime (document), it is ridiculous, and we have got to get a better handle on it, or all of us are going to know we are going broke,” Brock said. “Just take a look at it. If you are satisfied with the department heads and overtime, we are good with it, but I’m thinking you are not going to be satisfied with it."
