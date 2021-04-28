Willis, Reeves Parklane’s STARs

Parklane Academy has named Walker Willis its 2021 STAR Student.
Willis is the son of Dr. Turner Willis and Barbara Willis.
He pans to attend Mississippi State University and major in mechanical engineering.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, Parklane’s ACT 30 Club and is treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta. He was voted Most Intellectual. He is a McComb Exchange Club Student of the Month.
Willis was involved with Boy Scout Troop 124 and attained the rank of Eagle Scout with his documentary “The Battle of McComb” and is a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was featured in Boys’ Life magazine for completing the Kodiak Leadership Trek.
Willis has played the trombone in the band and was third chair in the 2021 MAIS Honor Band. He recently received the school’s John Philip Sousa Award for band.
He has competed in Science Olympiad and placed at regionals multiple times and competed in the state championship for four years.
He has also competed in the MAIS state tennis tournament.
He is captain of Parklane’s Quiz Bowl team, which won the Mississippi College Academic Championship and competed in the 38th Annual Questions Unlimited National Academic Championship.
Willis has acted in school plays and was a member of the Parklane and Fernwood swim teams.
He is also a participant in FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics, becoming a semifinalist in the world championship by beating out over 3,000 teams from more than 30 countries. He co-founded and became team captain of his current team, which has competed in the state championship. He has given presentations about robotics at Cub Scout events, local festivals and at school.
Willis has volunteered at Hood Scout reservation, Camp Sunshine, vacation Bible school and Akela Cub Scout Camp.
He is a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where he helps run video and audio.
Willis selected Carol Reeves as his STAR Teacher.
Reeves, a biology and anatomy teacher at Parklane, is from Magnolia.
She holds a degree from Delta State University and has been teaching for 41 years.
This marks Reeves’ fourth year to be selected STAR Teacher.
She also received the honor in 1991, 1994 and 2014.
