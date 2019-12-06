Christmas shoppers sure to hit target at Southern Cash & Pawn

There’s nothing quite like a good, old-fashioned pawn shop — especially around the holidays.
Walking into a shop full of treasures, surprises and deals is enough to put anybody into the Christmas spirit.
Southern Cash & Pawn, at 224 State St., McComb, is much more than your run-of-the-mill pawn or consignment shop.
Serving the city since 1987, Southern Cash & Pawn offers the largest collection of firearms in the region, among a litany of other impressive items.
Owner Joey Slipher said customers treat him well all year long, but the holidays always bring a particular excitement. “We try and keep the tradition alive,” he said.
This year, deer rifles are particularly popular. He said in the past, people were more interested in purchasing powerful rifles chambered in larger calibers for hunting elk and other large game. Deer hunters are looking for rifles that provide high accuracy and low recoil, he said.
Just in time for both deer season and Christmas, the shop has a full line of deer rifles perfect for all hunters, whether a novice or a 30-year veteran of the woods.
Slipher said deer rifles like the Remington 6.5 Creedmoor or 7mm-08 are proving popular this year because of their top-of-the-line quality and recoil absorbance. He said those traits make them great choices for deer hunters.
Southern Cash & Pawn carries handguns from every make imaginable and specialty weapons of all sorts.
The store has sporting rifles and shotguns and everything in between.
But the shop carries much more than guns — it’s a bona fide Christmas gift emporium, with everything from power tools to sports equipment and used electronics.
Slipher said this year the store has a great selection of guitars and other instruments. He said he’s especially excited to offer a range of electronic gaming equipment, including Xbox and Playstation gaming systems. He’s also got a large selection of video games available.
Serving the community each year around the holidays is special, Slipher said. He said the locals who support their business have kept it running year after year. It’s not always easy running a small business, he said.
“Over the years we’ve seen a lot of change,” Slipher said. “We’re always on our toes.”
