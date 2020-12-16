As hospitals statewide battle a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center officials note that the hospital’s ICU is still full, putting those in need of immediate intensive care at a higher risk of not getting it.
“ICU capacity is still unchanged. Hospital COVID admissions in Mississippi hospitals are at an all-time high,” SMRMC Chief Medical officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said. “We currently have two COVID patients on ventilators, many more that are critically ill.”
Richardson said there were no new developments with the hospital’s expected COVID-19 vaccine shipment since it was reported Monday that the hospital would receive 200 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which is awaiting U.S Food and Drug Administration approval. This could happen when the FDA board meets Friday.
“We are looking forward to the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, once it has received FDA authorization,” Richardson said, adding he would take the vaccine himself. “Along with our front line providers, I am absolutely ready to receive the vaccine once it arrives.”
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday sought input from the public on whether he should take the vaccine.
“Interesting debate. ... I get endless posts from skeptics like ‘If you want us to take the vaccine, why won’t you take it?’ ” he tweeted. “I’m ready — but don’t want to be accused of cutting in line. What do you think is the better action by leaders? Show confidence or let others get access first?”
Also Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr.Thomas Dobbs noted a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said children who attended social functions had a 140% higher risk of contracting COVID-19 — and potentially spreading it to more vulnerable family members.
“Among children and adolescents aged <18 years in Mississippi, close contact with persons with COVID-19 and gatherings with persons outside the household and lack of consistent mask use in school were associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas attending school or child care was not associated with receiving positive SARS-CoV-2 test results,” the study said.
“Close contacts with persons with COVID-19 and gatherings contribute to SARS-CoV-2 infections in children and adolescents. Consistent use of face masks and social distancing continue to be important to prevent COVID-19 spread.”
As health care officials anxiously wait for doses of the vaccine, infection rates across the state remain steady. The state reported 2,205 cases Tuesday for a total of 183,300 cases total since March and added 48 deaths for a total of 4,215.
Pike County is slowly catching up to Lincoln County in infection rates, with Pike reporting 11 cases Wednesday for a total of 1,907. Pike County has had 254 cases in the last 14 days, breaking Gov. Tate Reeves’ threshold to do on the statewide restriction list. Pike has had a over 200 cases in a 14 day period since last Thursday.
Walthall and Wilkinson counties have surpassed the governor’s per capita threshold as well, with Walthall County added six cases Wednesday to 883 and Wilkinson County rose by four cases to 486.
Amite, Franklin, Lawrence and Lincoln counties all remained on the governor’s list of restricted counties as well.
Amite County went up by six cases to 757, Franklin County added just three cases to 470, Lawrence County reported nine cases for a total 838 and Lincoln County rose by seven cases to 2,223.
Pike County added one death for a total of 64 since the beginning of the pandemic, and Lincoln County reported two deaths for a total of 73.
