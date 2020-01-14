Progress resident Billy Magee asked Osyka aldermen to support he and other area residents fighting against the creation of a new chicken farm in that area.
A chancery court hearing in Meadville at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 will be the next chapter of the Concerned Citizens of the Progress Community organization’s action against the chicken farm establishment by Jimmy Le of D’Iberville.
Magee asked aldermen to attend the hearing and promote it to town residents.
“We feel our neighbors extend beyond the Progress community to, so we are asking, from one neighbor to another that you stand with us … as we present our evidence that will prove the state is in error in granting Le Poultry a permit to construct eight chicken houses in the Pike County Progress community,” Magee wrote to the board, in addition to a personal presentation at Thursday’s meeting.
Alderman Roddie Varnado said he would attend the hearing.
In other business, the board:
• Approved privilege licenses for Stewart Logging and Perret’s Body Shop.
• Passed out engineering proposals from WGK Engineering and JKS Engineering for work on a community development block grant project to be scored. The only proposal for administration of the project came from the Ferguson Group.
• Noted water loss in December of 26.81%.
• Received fine and fee payments of $854.
• Heard the police department wrote six tickets in December, driving without a license, driving with suspended license, simple assault, improper parking, reckless driving and loaded rifle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.