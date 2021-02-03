TYLERTOWN — Littering got more attention from Walthall County supervisors Monday, as they continued to consider how to deter the practice.
“Taking no action is not an alternative,” Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry said. “It’s getting worse.”
Supervisor Doug Popwell said he fulfilled a request from a constituent to put a “No Littering” sign in an area of his district where residents try to keep the roadsides clean.
He was confounded by a phone call from another area resident soon thereafter.
“They said, ‘Who do you think you are? We keep our community clean,’” Popwell said. “They felt like their community was being pointed out.”
The board again discussed the possibility of authorizing another officer for the sheriff’s department just to work on litter enforcement.
Popwell suggested hiring someone to watch inmates pick up trash instead.
“I’m sure we’ve got plenty of inmates who’d rather go out and pick up trash rather than sit in jail,” he said. “It may be time to pay somebody to watch them do that. We’ve got to do something.”
Fortinberry said the county should start a clean-up campaign when the weather warms up, and she strongly urged the board to consider adopting some of the actions discussed in previous meetings.
She also said schools and churches should be brought into the effort, and that the county could try to place moveable cameras at different places in the county and set steep fines for those caught littering.
“Doing nothing is not working,” Fortinberry said.
