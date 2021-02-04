Summit officials heard from representatives of First Baptist Church about plans for a building addition Tuesday.
Church member Philip Parker, who attended with an engineer, architect and contractor, said the addition will be built atop existing parking spaces on the west side of the sanctuary and will house the choir and church orchestra. New parking spaces will be built to make up for the ones taken over by the construction.
Parker and the others presented the plans two weeks ago to the town’s zoning committee, which gave its approval. If the town council also approves the plans at next week’s board meeting, then the work can proceed.
Zoning administrator Gerald Alexander said the church has done “everything that they’re required to do with the city” as far as presenting plans for the $1.7 million project.
“We’ve had questions on that site plan before we went to the planning commission. They answered those questions to our satisfaction,” he said.
Councilman Joe Lewis, recalling a previous construction project in which neighbors complained of drainage issues damaging their property, asked if the plans had mitigated similar problems, which church representatives assured would not be an issue.
“This is not the First Baptist Church’s first rodeo,” Lewis said of construction work.
In another matter, the council discussed its six-year contract renewal with Waste Management.
Company representative David Holloway said the town’s rates are expected to rise 3% to $15 per unit per month, which Mayor Percy Robinson said would not necessitate a rate increase for residents.
Holloway said that for $18.72 per unit per month — a rate that would definitely come with an increase for residents — the company will provide waste bins that will be picked up and emptied by a robotic arm on a garbage truck. The caveat is all rubbish has to be placed in the bins for pickup and McComb, Pike County, Magnolia and Osyka must agree to this option.
Robinson said he didn’t like the idea.
“People are going to put garbage outside of those cans,” he said. “All of that garbage is going to be sitting there and I’m going to get call after call after call about that.”
“It takes a lot of education to the residents about how the can has to be placed, where the can has to be placed,” Holloway said.
In another matter, a renter complained of a skyrocketing water bill due to a leak that is her landlord’s responsibility, but the town council said the contract for water service is hers.
Christy Patterson of Honeysuckle Trail requested an adjustment to her bill after it was discovered tree roots infiltrated a water line.
Patterson said her bill is now more than $600 even after being adjusted for erroneous sewer overages calculated as a result of the water leak.
Patterson said she talked to the landlord, who said he’s not responsible for the situation with her water bill.
The town council will vote next week on how to remedy the situation, which could include either relief or setting up a payment plan.
In other business, the council met for about a half hour in executive session in a special called meeting to discuss a personnel matter but took no action.
