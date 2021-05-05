LIBERTY — Mississippi’s oldest operating courtroom will continue to receive digital upgrades this summer.
Computers and cameras will be the newest additions to the courtroom in the Amite County courthouse, funded by $14,867 of CARES Act money.
Circuit Judge Lillie Blackmon-Sanders added a 72-inch TV to the courtroom on the second floor late last year, another project covered by the CARES Act, meant to help witnesses testify remotely as a precaution against COVID-19.
Chancery Clerk Jana Causey presented supervisors Monday with Chancellor Debbra K. Halford’s request to continue the modernization started by Sanders in November.
All four counties in Halford’s district — Amite, Pike, Walthall and Franklin — were approved for the CARES Act grant to pay for the upgrades, Causey said.
Supervisors will pay for the equipment and its installation from county money, which can be reimbursed once the work is finished.
Board attorney Reggie Jones pointed out to supervisors last year when they approved the TV that increasing digital communication in the courtroom could have a use beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video conference is a popular option for expert witnesses who can be paid for a court appearance without the expense of traveling from a long distance, Jones said.
The Amite County courthouse is the oldest continually used courthouse in Mississippi. It was built over three years, from 1839-41. A year-long restoration of the courtroom inside was completed in 2016.
Also at Monday’s meeting, supervisors renewed the four-year contract of Herring Appraisal for maintenance of real property and personal property rolls.
Herring’s cost for updating and maintaining real property rolls did not change from four years ago; it is $83,750 a year for a total of $335,000, Jones told supervisors.
However, the cost for personal property services increased to $12,000 a year, total $48,000, up from $7,500 a year and $30,000 total four years ago.
Supervisors also approved Sheriff Tim Wroten’s hire of Terry Galtney as part-time jailer at $9 an hour.
