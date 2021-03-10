Longtime funeral home owner Luzern “Sonny” Dillon, known for his generosity and easygoing manner, died March 8, 2021, at age 72 of complications from Covid-19.
Arrangements are incomplete at Craft Funeral Home of McComb.
Dillon and his wife Georgia owned Craft and Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown. He was also the first Black elected official in Walthall County, among other distinctions.
Longtime friend Tazwell Bowsky, who is a Pike County supervisor and who worked at Craft, said Dillon was skilled as a mortician and funeral director.
“The things that he did from those two positions allowed him to be one of the solid blocks, pillars, of the community — solid,” Bowsky said. “If there was help needed in the community — didn’t matter this community or the community over in Tylertown — he would help. He would help anybody that he could help with arrangements, taking care of a person that has transitioned from this earth.
“He was just that kind of a person to help anyone he could in any way that he could,” Bowsky said.
Mr. Dillon was born Dec. 6, 1948, in Tylertown. He worked at Washington Funeral Home as a child and graduated from J.J. Gulledge High School.
In 1967 he went to Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louis-ville, Ky. He continued to work at Washington Funeral Home for 37 years.
In the 1970s Dillon decided to run for Tylertown alderman and won with both Black and white support. Becoming Tylertown’s first Black alderman drew media attention, including national TV and the Chicago Sun-Times.
Dillon was one of Mississippi’s first two Black elected officials south of Jackson.
Dillon was Walthall County’s first Black notary. He served as president of the Walthall County chapter of the NAACP and was coordinator of the Walthall County Coalition.
The Dillons moved to McComb in 1984, and he went to work managing Craft in 1993, becoming owner in 1998. The Dillons purchased Craft-Ginn in 2013. In 2018 Dillon received the Osborne Bell Award from the Mississippi Funeral Directors and Morticians Association.
Dillon served on the state funeral service board for eight years, appointed by Gov. Bill Allain and Gov. Ray Mabus, and worked as an inspector for the board.
Enterprise-Journal employee Margie Williams knew Dillon through his frequent stops at the newspaper to drop off obituaries. She called him Sonny D.
“He was a wonderful man who would try to help anyone that he could. He never met a stranger. He was always like a father figure to me. If I was going through something or dealing with a problem, he always had the answer,” Williams said.
“My best memory of him was when I would always tease him about being so well dressed when he would come into the paper, and on one particular day I said, ‘Mr. Dillon, you look casket-sharp today.’ His reply was, ‘Squirrel, if you like this suit that much, I think I’ll put this one back on tomorrow.’
“But we had a great friendship, both him as well as his wife Mrs. Georgia and I. And one thing for sure, he will be missed by everyone he come in contact with, I know I’ll miss him.”
Dillon was a member of the McComb Rotary Club and the Pike County Minority Business League, as well as a life member of the NAACP.
Mike Faust, CPA, knew him through business and the McComb Rotary Club.
“He was always ready for Rotary,” Faust said. “He always sat in the front where the American flag was and he would always bring it out so people could say the Pledge of Allegiance.”
Dillon had a dry sense of humor and wasn’t above playing practical jokes — like the time he slipped up to Faust’s office one night and banged on the window to startle him.
“He really had a great sense of humor,” Faust said.
Dillon crossed the racial barrier by handling funeral services for members of the Episcopal Church, where Faust attends.
“People don’t realize how much he did for the community,” Faust said.
Dillon attended Walker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, where he was chairman of the trustee board.
“He worked really well with the church,” said fellow church member Michael Nobles. “He always was serious about his business, and it wasn’t just the church. He helped the community as a whole. He ended up being the oldest trustee that we had right now.”
Dillon was instrumental in helping the church buy surrounding properties.
“There wasn’t anything you could ask Sonny to do that he couldn’t do,” Nobles said.
Dillon’s personality made him easy to get along with.
“I haven’t met anyone that had anything negative to say about Sonny at all, and if you did, he’d make you laugh in some kind of way,” Nobles said. “He was a good guy. He was one heck of a church worker, too. He did what he could do for this church, all hours of the day or night.”
Dillon summed up his business philosophy in a 2005 Enterprise-Journal interview: “Be accountable, be dependable, be stable, and be able to work with the public. ... In my business, the public and the people I serve are my boss.”
