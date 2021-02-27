A new program sponsored by Alcorn State University helps guide women through the intricacies of starting and running their own businesses.
Oh — and the program will help men, too.
“We feel like it’s a great economic development tool,” Daye Dearing, director of the Women’s Business Center at Alcorn, told Pike County supervisors Friday.
The center is under the auspices of the U.S. Small Business Administration. It provides technical training, counseling, webinars and seminars, all free, for current and prospective business owners.
Businesses may be of any size, and though the center targets women, men may participate as well, Dearing said.
The program provides practical information such as how to create a website and write a business plan. It also lets participants know about “the wonderful resources offered by the Small Business Administration,” she said.
The center serves 11 counties and three parishes.
“I’m getting the word out now,” Dearing said, asking supervisors to do the same. She plans to talk to other area boards also.
Dearing said the program is so new that “we don’t even have our web page up yet.”
Supervisors applauded the program.
“That’s a void that we have,” said Supervisor Sam Hall. “A lot of people have excellent ideas but they don’t know how to get started.”
Oilfield, SMO, raises
In other business, supervisors:
• Learned that ClearRock Geophysical plans to expand its oil exploration into southwestern Pike County and two miles west into Amite County for a total of 17 to 18 square miles. Company spokesman Gary Stewart said surveyors are currently at work in northeast Pike County where the company has been operating. Supervisors granted ClearRock permission to work on county rights-of-way for $1,000.
• Gave Southwest Mississippi Opportunity Inc. permission to hold its food distribution program Wednesday mornings in the county multipurpose building parking lot on Quinlivan Road.
• Noted the resignations of sheriff’s lieutenant LeDerrick Davis, corrections officer LaJonya Taylor and Department of Human Services employee Eddye Jean Williams; and the hiring of part-time jail nurse Donna Smith and road department employees Tommie Lewis and Aundrea Robinson.
• Noted 2.5% across-the-board pay raises granted to corrections officers as well as to two deputies. Sheriff James Brumfield said he had the money in his budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.