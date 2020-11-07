TYLERTOWN — Aldermen pushed ahead with preparing for development of property along the U.S. 98 frontage road, but will have a delay on the next phase.
Board members on Tuesday approved a $27,870 change order on the project to install sewer lines and promote retail development along the frontage road.
The change was approved by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, which is granting 75% reimbursement of the costs of the project.
Tylertown borrowed money from Trustmark National Bank to front the costs of the project, and is repaying that loan with Corps of Engineers reimbursements.
However, the construction has been running significantly behind its original schedule, which means invoices and reimbursements are behind, as well.
The board approved a resolution agreed to with Trustmark that extends the repayment period for 120 days.
Aldermen rejected the only bid, for $394,000, that the town received for the next phase of the infrastructure improvement project after Mayor Ed Hughes said negotiations with the bidder had failed to meaningfully lower the cost.
Government entities in Mississippi can negotiate up to 10% of the cost off a bid, but must readvertise to get a larger change.
In other business, the board accepted receipts of $142,336, including $77,482 to the general fund, $2,870 in lease payments, $24,523 in garbage fees and $37,460 in water and sewer collections.
The board paid bills of $125,471 from the from the general fund, $21,071 from the sanitation fund and $88,614 from water and sewer, as well as $24,017 from the sewer grant and $7,125 from the frontage road construction grant.
