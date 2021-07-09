The board of trustees of the East Tallahatchie School District, based in Charleston, has announced the appointment of Johnnie Vick as the new superintendent of education.
“We are excited about the hiring of Mr. Vick as our new superintendent,” said Bryant Watson, Board President, East Tallahatchie School District. “We are looking forward to working with him to achieve the goals that have been set for our district.”
Vick has more than 15 years of experience in the field of education.
He currently serves as principal for Leland High School.
His prior experience includes serving as superintendent, athletic director, principal and teacher.
Mr. Vick is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received a bachelor’s degree.
He is also a graduate of Delta State University, where he received a master’s degree in history education and a specialist degree in education leadership.
He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
The Amite County native was previously the superintendent of the South Pike School District.
Vick took office in Charleston on July 1.
