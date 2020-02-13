Porter bids board farewell

State Rep. Daryl Porter Jr. attended his final meeting as a Summit councilman Tuesday, thanking residents and fellow elected officials for their confidence in allowing his political career to take root in his hometown.
Porter was elected to the council five years ago at the age of 23, not long after graduating from Ole Miss. Since then he went on to receive a law degree from Mississippi College, begin his practice as a personal injury lawyer and win an election to the House District 98 seat, replacing longtime McComb representative David Myers.
Mayor Percy Robinson presented a proclamation to Porter that read: “At the age of 23 you showed maturity and exhibited initiative and confidence in making your decisions for the progress of the community and the Town of Summit. The mayor, town council and citizens of Summit applaud you for your selfless devotion and wish you the best for the next four years as our state representative inn District 98.”
Porter said it was an honor to serve his hometown.
“It has been an absolute privilege and an honor to serve on this board and to serve the citizens of Summit. I am grateful to leadership around this table, I’m grateful for the mentorship around this table and I am not excluding (former) Councilman Lester Swanigan,” he said.
“Everybody that makes up this great town, I am grateful for the citizens giving me the opportunity for a young man fresh out of college, didn’t know nothing about nothing, but they saw fit to allow me today serve in this capacity, so I am vey grateful.
“I’ve learned here, I have grown here and I hope that over these past few years that I have done at least one thing that has made this town a better pace to live.”
After voting to officially accept his resignation, the council set a March 24 special election to fill Porter’s seat and publish related legal notices.
Qualified candidates must be a resident of Summit for two years. They can pick up qualifying papers on Feb. 18. The deadline to qualify is 5:30 p.m. March 4.
“Since you can’t be on the board, you make sure you do a good job up there for the Town of Summit,” Councilwoman Pauline Monley told Porter.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted the planning commission's recommendation to grant a conditional use permit for Preparatory Learning Academy at 800 Hershal Grady Highway.
• After meeting in executive session for 10 minutes, hired Ed Silence as a part-time police officer.
• Approved travel for Town Superintendent Tim Baylor to attend a water certification course and continuing education training in Raymond this month, and for Town Clerk Deborah Price to attend the 2020 Spring Academy Certified Municipal Clerk program in Hattiesburg in March.
• Agreed to hold a Community Development Block Grant public hearing at noon March 3.
• Approved the 2020 Emergency Response Plan.
• Approved the 2020 Security Vulnerability Self-Assessment Guide for Mississippi’s Public Water Systems.
• Authorized travel for council members to attend the Mississippi Municipal League Conference in Biloxi in June and July.
