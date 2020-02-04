Pike County supervisors heard a renewed request Friday from attorney Frank Parker Jr. to join other counties, states and towns in litigation against opioid producers.
Parker said he’s expecting the court to approve a $480 billion settlement in the next 30 to 45 days.
“You really need to get involved,” he urged supervisors. “There’s no downside to getting involved.”
The county would incur no cost, and if it received a settlement, “you can do whatever you want with it,” he said.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky suggested any funds received be shared with A Clear Path, the local mental health district, which has been having financial difficulties.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said Parker’s proposed agreement looks OK to him. Supervisors asked for more time to review it.
“There are four new ones on this board,” said Supervisor Robert Accardo. “We need to take a minute and look at this.”
Parker made the same presentation last October to the prior board, four of whose members stepped down at the end of the year,
In other business, supervisors:
• Noted the discharge of Sonja Woodall from the coroner’s office, the hiring of Austin White as a sheriff’s deputy, and the non-renewal of part-time sheriff’s employees Willie Patterson Jr., Derek Robertson, Michael Reeves and Dwight Lee.
• Approved the four-year road plan and complimented new road superintendent Wendell Alexander for his prompt response in addressing citizen’s problems. Alexander suggested the county buy a small road paver, which would cost in the $200,000 range. Supervisors asked him to get more information on the machine.
• Learned from Dowdy that McComb officials want to revisit an interlocal agreement on the McComb-Pike County Airport board. Board president Sam Hall asked to put the item on the agenda for the next meeting, 8 a.m. Monday.
• Approved a contract with Bethany D. Stringer to prepare county financial statements for fiscal year 2018 for no more than $14,000.
• After an executive session, authorized Southwest Mississippi Economic Development District officials to start negotiations with an unnamed party interested in buying 10 acres at Gateway Industrial Park, six acres of which are usable.
