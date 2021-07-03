Law enforcement officials confirmed the termination of the deputy who was embroiled in controversy after a video surfaced of him allegedly mocking the family of a homicide victim at a crime scene Monday.
Sheriff James Brumfield said Friday that Deputy Kyle Huhn was terminated, but he would not release any more details about the circumstances of the termination.
“It is now public knowledge that Deputy Huhn was relieved of duty this morning,” Brumfield said.
This was sparked from a viral video posted from a Facebook live post that reportedly showed Huhn at the scene where a burned body, which has since been identified as 20-year-old Derecus Conerly, was found outside Summit.
A crowd of about 50 people gathered near the crime scene Monday, and people began filming and live streaming the scene. In a brief segment, which was clipped and shared over 50,000 times between multiple accounts, Huhn is seen pulling out his cell phone, smiling, opening his eyes wide and apparently mouthing the words, “Say cheese.”
McComb Branch NAACP President Mamie Kettle called for Huhn’s resignation in both a press release and in person at the Pike County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.
“As we have worked with Sheriff Brumfield and the Department to find a resolution and pathway forward, we would like to inform you that Officer Kyle Huhn has been relieved of his duties with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department,” Kettle wrote in a press release Friday afternoon. “We want Pike County to remember that this is only one area of concern.
“Now, we must work together and provide any information that anyone has regarding this heinous crime. We are still Pike County first and still a community that believes in justice and fairness.”
