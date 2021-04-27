A McComb resident complained to city officials ast week about the noise caused by a faulty burglar alarm at a furniture store.
Lynn Martin said the alarm at Tillman Furniture went off uninterrupted for three nights recently. The first night it occurred from 3 to 7 a.m., the second from 2 to 9 a.m. and the third from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
“We had to hear their alarm sound for 101⁄2 hours, from about 8 p.m. to about 6:30 a.m. the next morning. I’ve talked to people who could hear it all the way down as far as Taco Bell,” she said. “I think they violated, from my calculation, four different ordinances on three different occasions.
“We want to know if Tillman Furniture is going to have to pay a fine because we had to endure thier alarm.”
Store owner Julie Tillman Watson said a simple mistake during an inspection caused their back door to be broken, which set the alarm off the first night.
She said the morning after the first alarm went off, she called Brown Security, who told them they would be able to fix it a few days later but were backed up. She thought nothing of it and bypassed the door, which she believed would have fixed the problem.
“I thought it was good, but she is saying it was still going off,” Watson said. “I have no way of knowing that was the truth or not. I apologized to her, and I don’t know what she wants us to do at this point, but she is dogging us all over town.”
Police Chief Garland Ward said he would not be fining the store, noting it was a faulty alarm system creating the problems and the owners worked to fix the alarm as soon as they could.
“The alarm was messed up at the furniture store,” Ward said. “Mrs. Watson finally got the alarm system fixed, so it shouldn’t be going off anymore, and if we fine everybody for every alarm, we will be fining citizens and businesses all day every day.”
Watson said by the time Martin and Ward came to the store, the alarm had already been fixed.
“We took care of our problem, and it was corrected before she ever came in here,” she said, noting she called the repair company the morning Martin contacted her over the phone about it. “She even wrote me a letter that was terrible. I was appalled.”
Watson said the letter compared the situation to the Holocaust and asked, “Are we expected to get our Auschwitz in Delaware Avenue?”
Watson said comparing a broken alarm to the murder of 6 million Jewish people was tasteless.
Martin, who is a member of the McComb school board and the McComb-Pike County airport board, said it is unfair to not punish the business. Ward, however, said that had the owners not tried to fix the issue, he would have fined them, but it was out of their control until the repair company could respond.
“I understand that this is a business, but if we have ordinances that we’re expecting our citizens to follow in our city, why is it that we’re going to allow one business to not pay a fine?” Martin asked.
Ward also said the department does not usually get many calls for alarms and it is not normal for Tillman Furniture to have the alarm system go off in general.
When asked, Ward said he only got one complaint about the alarm, which Martin said was false.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he understood Martin’s frustration and that the board would look into the situation.
“We will have to do some research on that. It is going to require at least the mayor’s office and the board an opportunity to investigate and see where things are,” he said.
