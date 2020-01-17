A conservative talk radio host is running against a first-term congressman in Mississippi’s Republican primary.
James Tulp, 28, a New Jersey native who moved to Mississippi in 2015 after working in the film industry in Atlanta, attended graduate school at Mississippi College, where he later taught courses on the U.S. Constitution, American government, the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the country.
He lives in Madison with his wife Kelsey and daughter Clara.
“I love Mississippi. I think it’s the best place on Earth,” he said. “I felt like this is where God was leading me.”
A staunch constitutionalist, Tulp advocates for limited government and runs on an “America First” platform reminiscent of President Donald Trump’s talking points.
He’s hoping to unseat Rep. Michael Guest, who was elected in 2018 after Gregg Harper left the post after serving a decade in Congress.
Tulp said Guest represents what’s wrong with the Republican Party.
“The bottom line is Michael Guest represents the old guard of the Republican Party that is dying. He represents the corporatists — they call them country club Republicans — that are pretty much only serving shareholders’ and corporations’ bottom line,” Tulp said in an interview with the Enterprise-Journal this week. “The new Republican Party ... is pro-worker, pro-family, pro-capitalism.”
Tulp said Guest was an original co-sponsor of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, a decision Tulp detests.
“It was lobbied for by Silicon Valley and supported by Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris,” Tulp said, referring to the Democratic House Speaker and U.S. Senator who recently ended her bid for the Democratic presidential nominaton. “It would replace our current high-skilled immigration system with immigrants specifically from China and India.”
Tulp said that would create undue competition for U.S. citizens in the technology industry.
“Companies are always going to want to find as much cheap labor as possible,” he said. “If you let them go and get slave labor in China or in South America, they’re going to do it.”
Tulp said economic policy needs to put the interests of workers in the foreground.
“We want you (large corporations) to make profits. We want you to be successful. We want you to make a lot of money and grow the economy,” he said. “But we also need to make sure that our working citizens right here in Mississippi are taken care of.”
Tulp said he’s running to protect the interests of U.S. citizens.
“I’m running an America First campaign, and I think this is a big distinction between myself and my opponent and others in the Republican party,” Tulp said. “America First, as I define it, means every action taken by the federal government should be for the betterment of citizens, not anybody else.”
Tulp said he’s the right person to navigate a Democrat-controlled House to pass meaningful legislation. He said he’s skilled at working with people he disagrees with.
“I’ve worked with many people who disagree with me politically, really my entire life. I’ve got a lot of family members across the aisle, so I know how they think, I understand their worldview,” he said. “I reject it, but I understand it, I really do.
“I think we will see common ground in the new, more nationalistic Republican Party and some of the old-style Democrats sort of coming together.”
Tulp said if elected he would support active legislation to make English the national language, designate Antifa a terrorist organization and to move to a skills-based immigration points system. He says he’ll introduce original legislation to outlaw birthright citizenship within the U.S.
Tulp said he wants to see it mandated that government at all levels report the immigration status of individuals charged in crimes.
Tulp said the focus in legislation is too-often placed upon the offender, not the victim.
Tulp said he respects the U.S. military and hopes to see them removed from ongoing conflicts in the Middle East altogether.
“What I would prefer is to take our military from the Middle East and put them on the southern border. Some of the cartels, they’re just as bad if not worse than some of these Islamic terrorist groups like ISIS,” he said.
