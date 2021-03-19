The manager of Community Parks Apartments shot back about warnings regarding illegal dumping taking place near the Burglund apartment complex during Tuesday’s city board meeting.
Freddie Weatherspoon told the board that city officials visited the apartment complex last week and gave a stern warning about trash on the complex’s lot and a ditch across from it.
“I’m here in regards to Selectman (Ronnie) Brock sending city inspectors to Community Parks to give us a citation for trash and debris in a ditch,” he said. “And then inspectors told my tenants they would give citations to tenants for flat tires ... on two vehicles parking in a parking slot.
“What authority does the city have to give a citation to my tenants at Community Parks when Community Parks owns its own street — maintains its own street?”
Attorney Matthew Harrell, filling in for board attorney Angela Cockerham, said the city has the power to issue citations as long as a vehicle car can be considered a nuisance in legal terms — meaning it is inoperable — and the trash is considered illegal dumping.
Weatherspoon bucked back at that, saying a flat tire doesn’t constitute a public nuisance. He said tires have been fixed and the trash gets picked up regularly.
Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green said he had taken a look at the complex, but understood that residents received a warning for inoperable cars and not a citation.
“That is protocol,” Green said. “If the car was not running or was not tagged or not operable, usually they follow up and if it is not operable, then they would have to issue a citation. If you do not have a citation, they did everything they were supposed to.”
Weatherspoon, who brought pictures of trash on adjacent Lynn Avenue, said that did not come from his property and blamed illegal dumping there for ending up in the ditch across from the complex.
“The ditch in question that you say has debris in it that I had to clean up. Well, if you look at the hill, that water comes up from Higgins Drive which brings debris and paper from the city,” he said. “It is bringing trash and debris not from Community Parks and I am expected to clean it up.”
Weatherspoon also said that until recently, the city always picked up and bush hogged the ditch that he was warned about, so he believed the city should continue to do that because it is not apartment property.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he understands the dumping is frustrating, but without knowing the cause, the city is limited to cleaning it up rather than preventing it from occurring.
Selectman Ronnie Brock, who noted the two men had a conversation before the meeting that “got off on the wrong foot,” said the warning was not just for the ditch but bags of trash in the apartment’s parking lot.
Brock also said he did not send inspectors to the complex; they visited themselves.
“I don’t have the authority to send anybody up their to instruct them to give you a citation,” Brock said. “It is my job to make sure (the employee) did his job.
“The trash that was on Community Parks. ... That trash didn’t come from this same dump site.”
Weatherspoon asked Harrell to look into the city’s authority to give him and his tenants citations, and Harrell said if the board asked him to do so he would. Harrell said if the citation is issued the proper forum to contest it would be in court.
“All I wanted was for you to be fair with me,” Weatherspoon said.
In related news, Brock also noted that private residents of Burglund have been cleaning up Lynn Avenue’s dump site — which is near Community Parks Apartments, and asked the city to give them more support in the way of allowing them to communicate with public works employees to get trucks to pick up and dispose of large items.
On Friday a massive illegal dumpsite was evident on Lynn Avenue. Piles of trash, appliances and stacks of used tires lined the side of Lynn Avenue, where a massive dumpsite was spread out for several yards at the end of the street.
