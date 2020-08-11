Mental health care subject of new book

Everyone has a story, and McComb resident and retired occupational therapist Jacqueline White-Ivey took that to heart, spending several years perfecting her story in the form of a semi-autobiography titled “Treatment in America: Her Life Matters.”
White-Ivey’s book follows the first-person perspective through the pseudonym Jamie Thornton, a mother whose own daughter had recently had a child diagnosed with Zellweger disorder, a rare congenital cell disorder in which a child lacks three enzymes that affect the ability to digest food and for the cells to clean out toxins. It is a progressive disease with no cure.
White-Ivey said the stress broke her daughter, who was then diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder that triggered onset bipolar disorder.
The story is based on White-Ivey’s experience dealing with the pain of having a granddaughter whom she could not help and a daughter who needed help but was unable to get it.
“It is about a mother’s struggle,” she said. “And it's the journey of trying to get her well enough to be there for the baby in the end and also to move on.”
White-Ivey said the deeply personal nature of the story served as an act of catharsis for her.
“I just needed to tell the story. It was a release, and even if it isn’t successful, it was successful in helping me process and getting it all out,” White-Ivey said. “I still had a lot to go through with my daughter to make sure it was OK. I couldn’t just do it if I knew it was going to destroy her. I know it is sensitive, but she saw how it affected me, and she was kind enough to say, ‘You can do this. I know you need to do it.’ ”
White-Ivey said she had to rewrite the book a few times, but once she finished it she ultimately decided on self-publishing, saying “the story had to be told,” and created Maemo Publishing.
White-Ivey said she wrote the book to break down barriers in the discussion of mental health to hopefully make a change.
Through her experience, she learned that the mental health field is sorely ill-equipped to handle the area’s needs. She recalled an experience in her book when her daughter called 911 in a crisis but could not be sent to the hospital because she was not threatening to harm herself or others.
“I told this story because there is nothing else you can do when they are adults,” White-Ivey said. “I had to learn early on — after about six hospitalizations in three months of each other — how to tell the signs of when she was getting sick.
“What I wanted to bring to light is that they are still vulnerable as adults, and I was shocked at the lack of accountability in the field. … It was so hard to connect, and it all went so fast, and my concerns fell on deaf ears when I tried to talk to case managers and doctors. ”
Her daughter now has a new husband and has learned to live with her disorder and has done well with medication and therapy.
“She’s managing her illness so much better now, but that it was acute onset illness, and during that time, she was not familiar with it at that level,” White-Ivey said. “But it still affects her each day.”
White-Ivey said she did a soft launch of her book in April, but with the coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to do a true launch party. Instead, she said she is reading one chapter a week on her Facebook page until the end of the month to celebrate its release.
White-Ivey’s book can be found on Amazon and her website jacquelinewhite-ivey.com in paperback and Kindle.
