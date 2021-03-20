Local fans of popular Bible teacher and author Beth Moore are standing by their woman while lamenting divisions among Christians that led her to separate from the Southern Baptist denomination.
Moore’s “simulcasts” have reached women across the nation, including McComb, where GALS (Generations of Amazing Ladies Serving God) have hosted her events at First Baptist Church.
But Moore — a sexual abuse survivor — came under fire when she criticized then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016 after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which he boasted of groping women.
Moore caught more flak in 2019 when she planned to preach at a Mother’s Day church service. The Southern Baptist Convention does not allow women preachers and frowns on women teaching men.
As criticism mounted, Moore told the Religion News Service on March 5 that she no longer considers herself a Southern Baptist.
“I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists,” she said, also ending her publishing relationship with the denomination’s Lifeway Christian.
Local women expressed dismay over the whole situation.
“Considering I’m a Southern Baptist, I don’t like the fact that people are turning against her because she doesn’t particularly like Trump,” said GALS member Cassandra Cabral, who helped organize simulcasts at First Baptist McComb, where she attends.
“I understand why she left. I think people are thinking she’s anti-Republican rather than anti-Trump,” Cabral said. “I don’t believe that. I think she’s speaking from a women’s abuse standpoint.
“It’s unfortunate that people couldn’t separate that and give Beth the benefit of the doubt, because it’s a good thing she’s done for years for women.”
Moore’s first Bible study was published in 1995. From 2001 to 2016, her Living Proof Ministries grew enormously as she published Bible studies and videos, spoke to sold-out stadiums and reached many more through her simulcasts.
Cabral said she supports the Baptist position of not having women pastors but said Moore’s primary audience has always been women.
“We shouldn’t teach or instruct men in that capacity, and if a man wants to go to her seminars, that’s up to him, it’s not up to Beth,” she said.
Cabral is frustrated by people who criticize Moore without knowing her story or her record of Bible teaching.
“I love her. I’ve always loved her,” Cabral said. “She has the same struggles every woman deals with.”
As for Moore’s rift with the Southern Baptist Convention, “I think it’s terrible,” Cabral said. “We’re either in Christ or not in Christ.”
Denise Webb is youth minister at First Baptist McComb, a member of GALS and a longtime fan of Moore.
“I have done lots of her Bible studies, and it has laid a biblical foundation in my life,” Webb said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without her ministry.”
Webb said criticisms of Moore are unfair.
“People are so negative,” she said. “I’ve heard people who’ve never heard her Bible stories who say things that are so false.”
Moore has had a huge effect on furthering the cause of Christ, Webb says.
“I know so many ladies who have been saved as an adult because they attended her conferences.”
Webb believes Moore’s criticisms of Trump stemmed from her own experiences with abuse.
“She was victimized as a young girl. She was sexually abused and she was speaking out of that,” Webb said. “For me, that woman is solid. She is solid in her theology.”
Webb voted for Trump and believes in what he and the Republican party stand for. But she was astonished when a woman said her pastor forbade her from taking a women’s group to a Beth Moore simulcast after Moore criticized Trump.
“Beth Moore is a godly woman. She lives a godly life,” Webb said. “I have been disappointed in how the Southern Baptist Convention has handled her.”
Webb said the situation sadly reflects the broader culture of the day.
“I think we as Christians are acting like the media, we are acting like the culture,” she said. “We’re becoming part of the cancel culture. That is dangerous in the Body of Christ. Satan is having his way in the Body of Christ, causing divisions among Christians.”
Ginger Chappell has long been involved in Christian women’s activities in Pike County and respects Moore’s teaching, but she didn’t like the way Moore handled her rift with the SBC.
“She had some real powerful things to say about the Word of God,” Chappell said. “The thing that really disappointed me, she should have, in my humble opinion, said, ‘Hey, I’m going on to pursue other things.’
“I think it was sad that she slammed them. That seems to be how we do things in our culture today.”
Chappell said she believes Moore’s differences with the denomination could have been handled without the negativity.
“I’m sure she’ll take a lot of people with her, and that’s sad, because the focus should be on Jesus Christ,” Chappell said. “ ‘Love covers a multitude of sins.’ That’s the way we should be instead of canceling everything out.”
Chappell — who is Full Gospel rather than Baptist — has no problems with whether Moore might have taught or preached to men.
“I feel like in the things of God there is no male or female. A person can be anointed,” Chappell said.
“I feel like she missed an opportunity to model the love of God in another way.”
Chappell said the conflict reflects a broader problem.
“This division that’s going on across the nation shouldn’t be affecting Christians,” Chappell said. “We are commanded to love one another. If you have a difference with somebody — leave.”
