While kids are enjoying the last few weeks of summer vacation, administrators and staff at the Amite County School District are hard at work in preperation for the opening of the 2019-2020 school year.
The year will open August 6 with student registration and a full day of school.
Board members heard reports from Superintendent Scotty Whittington and new elementary school principal Jasmine Jackson, who was promoted from assistant principal.
Summer school has been operating successfully, Jackson said. She reported an overall enrollment of 85 elementary school students and an average daily attendance of 65.
“They did come,” Jackson said.
She reported that testing results have also steadily improved throughout the summer, noting that the number of state-designated “accelerated readers” in the school increased to 95 over the summer.
She also reported a general 17% growth in math skills over the course of summer school.
With the school year set to begin in only a few weeks, Amite County Elementary School has no remaining open positions for hire.
“Hiring is complete,” Jackson said.
Superintendent Whittington reported several open positions throughout the district.
Amite County High School is searching for a math interventionist and an assistant principal, Whittington said.
Amite County Middle School is searching for an assistant principal as well, Whittington said.
Filling most of its open positions indicates the district is in a good place.
“I think this is about as filled in as we’ve ever been,” Whittington said.
Neal Smith, the new high school principal and former physical science teacher for Amite County, did not report any news from the month of June.
Jackson assumes the principal’s position after former elementary school principal LeTina Guice, who was hired as a teacher by the district in 2014, took sick leave and never returned earlier this year following a conflict at a board meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the resignation of speech therapist Glenda Baustian.
• Approved nine student transfers out of the district for parental employment or distance from Amite County and one student transfer based on special circumstances.
• Hired elementary school teaching assistants Paulette Alexander, Latonya Amos, Denetta Patterson and Keasler Robinson.
• Hired elementary school secretary Janae Harness.
• Hired certified elementary school teachers Heather Burg, Alexis Dawson and Gloria Pittman.
• Hired certified high school teachers Ada Wicker, Adrian Swanigan and Warren Hargrove.
• Approved a list of district sports team coaches with no changes.
• Hired vocational school teacher Sheddrick Lewis.
• Hired technology coordinator Brandon Gordon.
