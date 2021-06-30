A former lawman who shot and killed his buddy after a night of drinking was sentenced to 13 years in prison Tuesday.
Gregory Robinson, 57, of Pearl River Avenue, McComb, was scheduled for trial Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree murder for killing Rene Jones, 52, of Magnolia. However, before the trial could get under way, Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Judge Mike Taylor sentenced him to 25 years, 12 suspended, ordering him to serve the remaining 13 years in prison. Taylor added five years of post-release supervision and ordered Robinson to pay a $5,000 fine, $5,000 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and court costs.
Prior to sentencing, the victim’s sister, Carolyn Magee, said Jones’ children call her regularly saying they miss their father.
“I know what he (Robinson) did was wrong and it shouldn’t have ever happened,” Magee said. “I forgive him, but I want him to pay for whatever happened.”
Robinson, dressed in a black suit and standing beside his public defender attorneys Paul Luckett and Toby Welch, remained silent.
According to prosecutors Rodney Tidwell and Bobby Byrd, Robinson and Jones were old friends and had been drinking at the home of Robinson’s brother on March 16, 2019, when they left around midnight with a woman driving the car.
They stopped at a closed rural store on Pike 93 South for the men to relieve themselves. After they got back in, Robinson, who was in the front passenger seat, pointed his 9mm handgun at Jones, who was sitting behind the driver, and pulled the trigger once, striking Jones in the right temple.
The woman called Robinson’s brother, who called Robinson, who had passed out and didn’t remember the shooting, prosecutors said.
Robinson formerly worked for Summit and McComb police and the Pike County jail.
