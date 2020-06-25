A home on the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue was broken into Monday morning.
An air conditioning unit was removed from the window of the vacant rental home at about 11:30 a.m., Chief Investigator Victoria Carter said.
Nothing else was taken from the home.
In other news, authorities in LaPlace, La., recovered a car stolen Tuesday afternoon from a dealership in McComb.
Someone stole a 2019 Nissan Frontier from Kia of McComb on Highway 51 at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday.
The vehicle was recovered in Louisiana at about 2:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.