State health officials remain cautiously optimistic that decreased virus numbers and increased vaccination are moving Mississippi and the U.S. toward the pandemic finish line.
Officials gathered Tuesday to provide information about the state’s new vaccine eligibility and upcoming vaccine outreach.
Starting Tuesday, all Mississippians 16 years or older became eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
However, state- and county-run drive-thru vaccination sites will be closed today due to expected severe weather, Health Protection Office Director Jim Craig announced.
Those with appointments today will be automatically rescheduled for another upcoming date and will be notified by email, text or call.
“We know there’s a lot of demand out there. Now’s the time to open it up so we can maximize the delivery and administration of these vaccines,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said of increased eligibility.
“It’s time to get as many people vaccinated as possible. We also see a pretty good horizon of expanding supply. It’s kind of like surfing. We want to get ahead of the wave so that we can ride it. We don’t want to waste a week of a vaccine on a shelf when it could be inside somebody keeping them from getting the virus.”
Vaccine appointments can be made online at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the hotline at (877) 978-6453.
Those who are 16 or 17 years old and therefore need the Pfizer vaccine, not Moderna, can only make their appointments by calling the hotline.
Vaccines also continue to be available through a number of the State Health Department’s partners such as hospitals, pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
Soon, COVID-19 vaccines will be much more readily available to at-risk communities.
Dr. Victor Sutton, director of Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity, announced a new program which will allow residents to set up localized vaccine sites at churches and other community centers.
The program is starting with six community health centers, none in the immediate area of Pike County, but Sutton said the program aims to add more partners across the state.
“I think one thing we found out early on was issues around access and making sure it’s available statewide, especially to vulnerable populations,” Sutton said.
“Now we have the opportunity to reach rural areas, reach specific populations and specific communities.”
Community virus testing sites provided a model for the Health Department in creating the program. Sutton sees this new component as an extension of that previous community outreach.
Contrasting vaccination rates between white and Black populations in the state have begun to even out compared to wider gaps earlier this year.
For the week ending March 13, 38% of the state’s total doses given were among Black residents and 51% of doses were among white residents, Dobbs said.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 592,500 Mississippians given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 329,992 had been fully vaccinated.
In Pike County, 7,325 people have gotten one dose, and 3,683 are fully vaccinated.
In Amite County, 1,826 have gotten one dose, and 888 are fully vaccinated.
In Walthall County, 2,065 have gotten one dose, and 1,077 are fully vaccinated.
