Summit officials on Tuesday approved a donation for a school supply drive and a resolution in support of proposed legislation for crime victims.
Councilman Daryl Porter Jr. moved to amend the agenda to contribute $500 to a school supply drive sponsored by a nonprofit called All About Helping Kids on Aug. 4 in Tylertown. He said Walthall County District 2 Supervisor Fred Magee Jr. is one of the organizers of the event, which aims to provide school supplies to students throughout Southwest Mississippi.
In another matter, the council adopted a resolution to support Marsy’s Law, which would require the criminal justice system to give victims information about their rights and services available to them, timely notice of major proceedings in a court case affecting them, a chance to be present at court proceedings and the ability to provide input to a prosecutor before a plea deal is reached, the right to be heard at plea and sentencing hearings, and restitution.
The law is named after Marsy Nicholas, a University of California-Santa Barbara student who was killed in 1983 after her ex-boyfriend stalked her.
The measure died in the Senate during the 2019 legislative session. If lawmakers approve it next year, it would trigger a ballot initiative in 2020 to insert the law into the state Constitution.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the payment of $6,000 to Dungan Engineering and $2,600 for easements from seven landowners as part of a grant-funded sewer line rehabilitation project. Porter abstained on the vote for the $2,600 payment since his mother is one of the property owners.
• Approved the planning commission's recommendation to rezone a 50-foot strip of land on the western side of interstate 55 from residential estate to commercial.
• Raised water deposit fees for renters from $150 to $200.
• Accepted the resignation of Ronelious Bridges as a part-time police officer.
• Hired Trent Hudson as a full-time police officer.
• Noted that the August work session, set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6, will be held inside the Liberty-White Railroad Depot since town hall is a polling place and that is the same day as the primaries.
