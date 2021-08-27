After delaying the vote last week, McComb officials voted against hiring a outside law firm to take on a third internal investigation on Tuesday.
The board voted 4-2 against hiring Jackson, Tullos, Rogers & Morgan PLLC to conduct the probe.
Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson, Donovan Hill and Shawn Williams voted against the matter. Selectman Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos voted in favor of hiring the firm.
The vote went through with no discussion or calls to continue or stop the probe, but Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said during a special called meeting that the board had authorized neither him nor City Administrator David Myers to search for a firm, and that was the job of interim board attorney Marcus Williams.
This comes after a failed attempt from Brock to squash the probe outright, and though city officials haven’t officials identified the focus of the investigation, Brock indicated in a previous meeting that it prevents him from doing “what I need to do,” and calling the probe itself a “stalling tactic.”
The investigation will remain in limbo until a firm can be hired to conduct it.
In other news, the board:
• Authorized a resolution supporting the Palace Theater’s resort status request with the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
• Approved the $91,752 purchase of a leaf machine from Sansom Equipment Co. of Mobile, Ala.
• Ratified the mayor’s and deputy public works director’s signatures on the a permit for C-Spire to service the Mississippi Army National Guard armory.
• Received the McComb School District’s annual budget in a 5-1 vote. Cameron, Johnson, Hill, Tullos and Williams voting in favor of it and Brock voting against it.
• Approved a $10,000 donation to the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance for the upcoming fiscal year.
• Authorized a $1,419 payment to M3A architects for construction administration fees on the MLK gym project in a split vote with the mayor breaking the tie.
• Approved a $10,000 payment to Neel-Schaffer for a water rate study.
• Recognized Shannon Toney-Cowart for five years of service to the city as an accounting clerk and deputy clerk.
• Approved a $52,792 payment to MitchCo Construction of Hattiesburg for work on the MLK gym project in a 4-2 vote. Cameron and Tullos voting against the payment.
• Authorized the board attorney to place liens on properties that have been cleaned or demolished this fiscal year.
• Approved a $6,000 donation to the Pike County Titans football league from Hill’s travel budget.
I'm shocked that Selectman Hill had $6000 in his travel budget and more shocked that the board decided to take money designated for ftravel and give it to a sports team. Maybe the team should have a car wash, garbage bag sale , spagetti supper or find some way to generate money like every other organization in the city does.
