A McComb eye doctor and his employee have been indicted on charges of Medicaid fraud that allegedly took place over a period of years, according to Pike County Circuit Court records.
Dr. Jarrold Harrell, 38, 1098 Country Club Road, McComb, and Theresa Felder-Brown, 49, 118 Delaney Court, McComb, were indicted for Medicaid fraud and conspiracy.
The two work at Harrell Family Eye Clinic, 902 Delaware Ave., McComb.
According to the indictment, they obtained payment for false claims to Medicaid from Feb. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2016.
Felder-Brown declined to comment on both her and Dr. Harrell’s behalf, as did Harrell’s attorney, John Reeves.
