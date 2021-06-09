Osyka aldermen mulled over the purchase of a computer ticket reader for the police department Thursday, resolving to table the matter until the police chief can get more information on lease options.
Police Chief Brian Mullins asked the board to make a $6,000 purchase for a PC Rhino tablet electronic ticket filing system.
Mullins said the town could either make a one-time purchase or enter a six-year lease, paying $119 a month. He suggested the lease because it provided free insurance and upgrades while the town paid the computer off.
The board asked Mullins about the lease, noting there was not a copy of the proposed agreement available at the time of the board meeting. Alderman Ken Morris Jr. asked if it was worth having a “$1,500 police car with a $6,000 ticket writer” in it.
Mullins said it was, noting it would streamline the ticket-writing process and help the town better catalogue its tickets and that the process would become paperless.
“I would like to have it. It would make things a lot easier for all of us,” Mullins said.
The board voted unanimously to table the matter until next month’s meeting.
In other news, the board:
• Approved the Section 3 fair housing action plan for the Community Development Block Grant program.
• Agreed to advertise a notice of a CDBG public hearing 10:30 a.m. set June 28, as well as a job opening, both in the Magnolia Gazette.
• Went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Mayor Allen Applewhite announced one action was taken to provide raises to two employees.
• Approved privilege licenses for the Burger Basket, County Line Nutrition and Lyric Tax and Accounting Service.
