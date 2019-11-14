Summit officials accepted an 18% rate increase for an employee health insurance plan that, by all accounts, is still “one of the best health plans you can buy,” according to an insurance agent.
The town has coverage through Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Mississippi, along with a supplemental plan from Amfirst.
Ricky Johnston of Oakes & Johnston in McComb said Blue Cross’ rate hike seems steep, but the benefits are still generous.
“Y’all are still on one of the plans that was still in effect before all of the changes in health care,” he said. “Y’all have a rich plan. Y’all have one of the best health plans you can buy. As a matter of fact, you can’t buy that kind of a plan anymore.”
Employees have a $250 deductible and 80-20 coverage with $1,500 in maximum out-of-pocket costs. Johnston said he could lower rates by raising deductibles or out-of-pocket costs, but officials declined.
New rates will be $510.35 per employee per month, an increase of about $58. Amfirst’s $143.35-per-month premium is unchanged.
“While I don’t like rate increases, for that benefit, that’s still lower than if we move anywhere else,” he said.
Johnston said there was no rate increase for vision or dental coverage, and premiums for life insurance are raising slightly but with more coverage.
He said that instead of life insurance providing $15,000 for natural causes deaths and $30,000 for accidental deaths — which the insurance company did not want to cover because the town employs police officers — benefits are now $50,000, no matter the cause of death, with monthly premiums rising from $21.30 to $22.37.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a change order extending the completion date of a sewer line rehabilitation project through December.
Ryan Holmes of Dungan Engineering said rainy weather, coupled with a previous change order that added labor to the grant-funded project, delayed the completion. He said the work is about 75% done, with crews installing a 12-inch line from Thomas Street to the wastewater treatment plant off Martin Luther King Drive.
He said the finish date is “tracking toward mid-December.”
The Mississippi Development Authority, which provided the $400,000 Community Development Block Grant that’s partially paying for the work, must approve the new change order, Holmes said.
• Approved a $2 hourly pay raise for Town Superintendent Tim Baylor on a 2-1 vote, with Councilmen Joe Lewis and Daryl Porter Jr. approving and Councilwoman Pauline Monley opposing. Councilman Lester Jones was absent.
In a discussion prior to the vote, Baylor said he was underpaid for the job, but Monley said he didn’t meet an agreement to receive proper training to operate the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The town has a contractor to perform that job.
• Following a public hearing last week, ordered properties at 804 Palmetto St. and 508 Cedar St. be cleaned and an abandoned well at the Cedar Street address be filled in. Officials also gave owners of both properties a 30-day extension on demolition permits.
• Accepted a $15,529 Homeland Security grant for the purchase of new fire department radios.
• Approved the payment of $8,550 to Dungan Engineering, $171,842 to Greenbriar Digging and $5,900 to The Ferguson Group for work on the sewer line rehab project.
• Moved police officer Trent Hudson from full time to part time.
• Accepted a bid from T.L. Wallace Construction for $65,500 to install a generator at the wastewater treatment facility. Councilman Joe Lewis suggested going with Austin Electric, which submitted the high bid of $68,100 since it’s a local company. Greenbriar Digging also submitted a $67,000 quote.
