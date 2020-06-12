City: No pay cuts

The McComb city board decided against 10% across-the-board pay cuts following a robust discussion in a special called meeting Thursday, but came away with no other solutions to the city’s financial crisis.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith suggested last week to cut the hours and pay of city employees by 4% a month through September, excluding firefighters and police officers. Selectman Devante Johnson asked him to bring estimated savings for 10% pay cuts as well.
Smith brought three suggestions to the table Thursday — 10% cuts including elected officials but not fire and police, a 10% cut along with an eight-hour reduction for all hourly employees or to make no cuts at all. The cuts would have been in effect through September.
Before voting, selectmen asked if they could discuss the options without a formal motion. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the board could not finish the motion before settling on an option.
Selectmen asked Smith to make a recommendation.
“Mayor, it is not an easy recommendation,” Smith said. “It is my recommendation to the board to do the 10% across the board,”
This cut would have saved the city about $198,000 through September, the last month in the city’s fiscal year, that would have gone to combat the shortfall in revenue the city was already experiencing before the coronavirus shut down businesses and slashed sales tax revenues.
The vote failed, with no selectmen voting in favor of the 10% cut.
Selectman Michael Cameron said he did not feel it was right to have the city employees foot the bill for the city’s shortfall.
“If we are going to lay our ill-minded responsibilities on their shoulders to pay our bills, I don’t think that is right whatsoever,” Cameron said, prompting claps and cheers from a board room filled with city employees.
Johnson and Selectman Donovan Hill agreed with Cameron, which prompted more praise from the crowd.
Hill said before any city employee takes a cut, the city board should take a cut, which would amount to about $2,000 in savings a month from the reduction in selectmen’s salaries.
Selectman Ronnie Brock made a motion to reduce the 10% cut to a 5% cut, but he failed to get a second, killing the motion.
A motion to skip the item failed with a split vote, mayor breaking the tie. Williams, Cameron, Tullos voted to skip the item, and Johnson, Brock and Hill voted to continue the discussion.
The meeting had to be called after the board narrowly missed making a quorum at the beginning of its regularly scheduled Tuesday night meeting. Since it was a special meeting, board members couldn’t amend the agenda to consider any other budget solutions.
Hill expressed frustration with the city’s finances, which he claimed came from the previous administration borrowing money without raising taxes to cover it.
Cameron, who like Hill served on the city board then, said he did not agree that characterization.
Cameron said that if the board approved a pay cut, employees should get some compensation though other benefits later, but Lockley said that is not a legal option.
Lockley recalled his time as city administrator during the 2008 recession, when the city froze spending, preventing pay cuts and layoffs.
“We froze everything. When you look at the condition on our streets, it is because we froze everything,” Lockley said. “When you think about the number of police cars and equipment we didn’t buy, we could not buy those things and still keep everyone working.
“My recommendation was to freeze everything and see if we can get through this. However, if we do that we have to understand when we do the new budget, we may not have reserves to take us through October, November and December.
“Understand all I can do is make a recommendation. Let’s take that chance.”
Smith said the city already froze spending and hiring, but Lockley noted that before this discussion, the board hired three police officers. Lockley said the freeze should extend to all departments.
“When you say you are going to do a freeze, it goes across the board,” Lockley said. “A freeze is a freeze. I love my public safety, but I also love my public works.”
Cameron noted that board attorney Angela Cockerham was not in the meeting and said he did not think the board should go into discussions such as this without her advising them.
“Why are we having a meeting without the attorney?” he said. “We’ve sat around this table before and said we don’t need to have meetings without legal counsel.”
Cockerham, a state representative, was absent because the Legislature was in session. Matthew Harrell, an attorney with her law firm who usually fills in for her, had a scheduling conflict.
Brock said he called Cockerham, and she had not been informed of the meeting until Thursday morning and was unable to get a replacement. He asked Smith if he had informed her of the meeting, and Smith said City Clerk Nicole Garner emailed her on Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson said the city clerk should have notified Cockerham through the phone as well.
“If it were left up to this email, I would not have known until this morning,” Johnson said. “She is an important person to have here.
“I don’t agree with Selectman Cameron on a lot of stuff, but when we are having these types of meetings, and we get into squabbles about logistics, we need someone here.”
