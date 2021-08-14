SOS for hospitals

With daily record-breaking infection rates and a health care system struggling to keep up, Gov. Tate Reeves held a rare press conference Friday to explain what the state is doing to prop up overwhelmed hospitals.
With no intensive care unit beds available in the state, Reeves announced Friday that help from the private sector was on the way through the state of emergency that he recently extended for 30 days after it was set to expire on Sunday.
Reeves said the state has lost more than 2,000 health care professionals over the last year, and they’ve left due to a myriad of reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic. To address this, he said the state has worked with the federal government to invoke the Standford Act, which allows the state to employ private-sector contractors during a state of emergency.
The state requested more than 1,000 medical professionals, including 920 nurses, 239 respiratory therapists, 41 certified registered nursing assistants, 51 advanced practice nurses among others, to staff 771 hospital beds and 235 intensive care unit beds across the state.
“My goal from the beginning has been to protect the integrity of the health care system,” he said, adding that the state’s goal was never to stop the virus completely. “The sooner individuals get vaccinated, the sooner we can most past this peak and this pandemic.”
Despite his encouragement to get vaccinated, he said vaccinations will continue, in his opinion, to be a personal choice, adding that he will not issue any mandates for masks or vaccinations.
The state saw yet another recording-breaking day of infections on Friday, with 5,023 reported.
Reeves said no factors or changes would make him change his mind about mandates.
“We are not going to have top-down statewide intervention at this time,” Reeves said.
Reeves said he is more focused on back filling the healthcare shortages.
“I don’t believe in mask shaming on either side. I believe every individual should make the best choice in protecting themselves,” the governor said.
He noted there has been a significant uptick in vaccinations since the beginning of the latest wave induced by the delta variant, and he hopes to continue to see that trend continue.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that since the beginning of the delta variant surge four people in their 20s have died of the virus, as have 10 people in their 30s, none of whom were vaccinated. None of them had high-risk health conditions, either, Dobbs said. Additionally, 12 people in their 40s have died, and two of them were vaccinated, as were four of the 17 people in their 50s who have died.
Dobbs also noted that the FDA has approved booster shoots for those in high-risk categories and urged people who qualify to speak with their physicians.
“This is not a blanket booster recommendation,” he said. “We still are going to recommend to have that conversation with your doctor.”
He also recommended that anyone who tests positive for the virus, ask their doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment.
“If you get COVID, the first thing you should do is talk to your doctor about monoclonals,” he said. “We want to keep you out of the hospital. The delta surge isn’t going to last forever. We need to buckle down and get through this.”
Reeves also said he was against private businesses mandating the vaccine and believed the public sector couldn’t legally mandate taking the coronavirus vaccine. When asked if he believed the public entities should not require any vaccines such as school vaccination requirements, he said he would not answer hypothetical questions.
Dobbs also took some time to dispel some vaccination misinformation. He said that the vaccines do not cause infertility in women or men, noting that the virus itself drops sperm count in men and provides a multitude of challenges in female pregnancy.
