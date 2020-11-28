City hopes to demolish 14 houses, funds scarce

McComb officials moved closer Tuesday to tearing down 14 homes deemed a public nuisance that residents say lowers the quality of their neighborhoods.
The city’s Zoning, Inspections and Permits Department can start the process of demolishing the derelict buildings located at 521 24th St., 812 13th St., 814 13th St., 4076 Highway 51, 1006 Pershing St., 420 Minnesota Ave., 709 Fourth St., 804 Ave. A, 345 N. Cherry St., 610 Howe St., 501 St. Augustine Ave., 1058 Martin Luther King Drive, 1204 Nelson Ave. and 917 James St.
Zoning director Henry Green noted that all of the properties have been on the city’s demolition list for a year, except for the one on James Street, which was at the request of Selectman Ted Tullos.
Green has $40,000 to spread across the 14 properties, which was the same amount budgeted for the year before, but the board took the money back under financial strain.
“I basically just picked back up where we left off because those budgets were taken away in the last fiscal year,” Green said. “Because a year has passed, we will have to resend certified letters to all of the property owners notifying them that their properties are a public nuisance.”
Selectman Micheal Cameron said he believed the $40,000 would not be enough.
“Are we going to just start at the top and work our way down for the $40,000, because that is not but $2,857 a property, and I don’t think we can get them done for that,” he said. “Are we going to blow this budget as far as we can go? I don’t think we can get all 14 done for $40,000. I hope we can.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock agreed and asked Green which buildings would take priority. Green said he would seek bids for each property.
Brock said he wants buildings that are in the worst shape to get demolished first. Green said he deliberately chose those properties because most were already “close to the ground.”
“Many of these are about on the ground. That is why I have so many on the list, so, hopefully, we can get low bids,” Green said.
Selectmen asked Green what he would do if the bids came in over budget. Green said he’d do what he could for $40,000 and leave the rest for next year’s budget.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the board should trust Green to get the job done to the best of his ability rather than intervene.
“We have got to leave some discretion with the department head,” he said.
