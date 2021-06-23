Pike County’s largest employer, poultry producer Sanderson Farms, is exploring a potential sale, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
The news comes as high demand is raising chicken prices.
Sanderson Farms shares rose more than 10% after the news broke Monday. Its shares rose from $158 at the beginning of the trading Monday and closed at $185. On Tuesday morning, Sanderson Farms stock was trading at $182.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Sanderson has hired consultant Centerview Partners to help it find a potential buyer. Agriculture investment firm Continental Grain is frequently being mentioned as a possible suitor.
Sanderson Farms’ value is surging along with demand for its products as COVID-19 restrictions ease and more restaurants reopen. Boneless chicken breasts and wings have particularly seen a surge in both demand and prices.
Sanderson Farms is the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. and has a market value of about $3.5 billion. Tyson Foods has by far the largest share of the U.S. poultry market, followed by Pilgrim’s Pride, which produces about 16% of U.S. poultry.
If Continental Grain were to acquire Sanderson Farms, then the company would merge with Continental’s Georgia-based Wayne Farms. Reports say the joined companies would produce about 15% of the country’s chicken.
The news is good for Sanderson’s shareholders. J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman raised his price target on Sanderson Farms to $198 from $175, with the potential for shares to top $200, according to The Street.com.
Sanderson Farms operates a production plant capable of processing 1.3 million chickens per week, in addition to a hatchery and feed mill in Pike County.
Its net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.1 billion compared with $844.7 million for the same period a year ago, according to the company’s most recent quarterly report. That translated into a net income of $96.9 million, or $4.34 per share, compared with net income of $6.1 million, or $0.28 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2021 were $2 billion compared to $1.6 billion the year before. That brought in $106.4 million in net income, or $4.76 per share, compared with a net loss of $32.5 million, or $1.48 per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2020.
“Sanderson Farms operated very well in all areas of our business during the second quarter of fiscal 2021,” CEO Joe F. Sanderson Jr. said in the company’s quarterly report. “Improved poultry markets more than offset feed grain costs that were significantly higher compared to last year’s second fiscal quarter, resulting in increased operating margins.
“The improvement in the domestic poultry markets was driven largely by increased demand from food service customers, as U.S. consumers slowly returned to restaurants and several quick serve restaurant chains featured chicken sandwiches on their menus. In addition, export demand also improved during the quarter due to higher crude oil prices, improved liquidity as a result of currency valuations and some relief from COVID-19-related restrictions.”
