To hear his peers tell it, state trooper Landon Marrs is “an all-around good guy,” but at least one person can say he’s alive because of Marrs.
Last August Marrs was working a wreck on Interstate 55 when he was called to another accident near the Pike-Lincoln county line.
Marrs arrived to find a vehicle had veered off the highway, traveled down a steep embankment and caught fire. He heard a faint voice coming from the wreckage, saw an injured man lying next to the flaming car and pulled him to safety, — “very, very heroic without regards to his own safety,” Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said.
For those efforts, he received the Trooper of the Year Award during Thursday’s meeting of the McComb Exchange Club.
“Had he not been there this person would have very likely burned up on the scene,” James said.
But more than that, Marrs’ service to the patrol is in important in othe ways. He’s a member of the SWAT team and as trained extensively in DUI investigations and as a drug recognition expert.
“It’s not just that. It’s a whole lot of things is the reason why Trooper Marrs is worthy” of Trooper of the Year, James said. “He’s just an all-around good guy, a dependable trooper, a great guy. He does a lot for the highest patrol.”
Marrs was a McComb police officer before he joined the patrol.
“This is one of the best laws enforcement organizations to be a part of and it’s even a lot of fun to be here,” Marrs said. “We do have a lot of support and we definitely appreciate that.”
