The so-called alpha variant of the coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom is the only one confirmed to be transmitting in Southwest Mississippi so far, but state health officials are also concerned about the potential spread of the highly contagious delta strain.
“It is even more infectious than the UK variant strain,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “It can be transmitted to folks who are fully vaccinated, who may not be fully protected from the vaccine or who may be increasingly exposed in congregant settings.”
Mississippi had 29 confirmed cases of the delta variant, which originated in India, as of Thursday, with those found in Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Harrison, Hinds, Madison, Rankin and Smith counties. Hinds County had the most cases by far, at 18.
Infections from the alpha variant have led to three deaths in Southwest Mississippi, including one in Amite County and two in Lincoln, where the spread of infection has been much more pronounced. Lincoln County has had 24 confirmed alpha variant cases, compared to just five in Pike County.
Health officials also urged Mississippians who haven’t gotten the vaccine to do so as soon as possible. They credit the shots for the steep decline in infections and deaths, and view them as key to having a normal school year, in-person events and avoiding the shutdowns and quarantines that were so disruptive at the onset of the pandemic.
Jim Craig, Director of Health Protection for MSDH, said the COVID-19 vaccine is available at 28 county health departments across Mississippi, “and we plan to have it available at more of our health departments.”
Health officials showed a map of “vaccine deserts” in which people living in rural areas have less access to the shots. With the exception of areas around Centreville, wide swaths of Wilkinson and Amite counties are considered a vaccine desert, as were the fringes of Pike and Walthall counties.
Although the number of cases and deaths have dropped since the rollout of vaccinations, fewer than a third of Mississippi’s 3 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and Mississippi remains the least vaccinated state in the U.S.
Mississippians ages 50 and older by far make up the most vaccinated portion of the population.
“The majority of our older folks have been vaccinated but it seems like there are still a significant number of people who are still on the fence,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
The vaccination rate continues to lag in Southwest Mississippi. Pike and Franklin counties have 30% of the population fully vaccinated, and Wilkinson and Lawrence counties are the most vaccinated, at 36% and 35%, respectively. But fewer than 25% of the population of Amite, Walthall and Lincoln counties are fully vaccinated, according to state health data.
“We want to focus our efforts on young people,” Byers said of promoting the shots. “The way for us to get back to normal is to get vaccinated. That’s how we can avoid disruptions in school.”
State health officials plans to introduce school-based vaccination clinics and pop-up clinics in communities throughout the state, Byers said, adding that students as young as 12 can receive the shots.
“We’re going to be rolling out in the next couple of weeks or so conversations with schools throughout Mississippi,” he said.
Byers noted that an outbreak at St. Catherine’s Village, a nursing home in Madison, infected about 30 residents who had been fully vaccinated, adding that the potential for these “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 is real. However, the vaccine drastically reduced the symptoms of those who were infected, even among higher-risk residents, he said.
“The vast majority of these individuals had minimal to no symptoms and that’s an indication of the protective value of the vaccine,” Byers said.
Asked about the need for booster shots as people who were early to receive vaccinations approach the six-month mark, Dobbs said he didn’t think those would be necessary.
“There’s no indication for most folks a booster shot is going to be needed,” he said, adding that the antibodies the vaccine produces are more effective and tend to last longer than those that the body naturally develops after infection. However, some people, mainly those with weakened immunities, may need boosters, he said.
Byers said data about infections will eventually tell the tale about whether a booster is needed in the future.
“I guess we’re going to have to wait and see how things work before we get too far down the road on boosters,” he said.
Health officials are urging residents to take advantage of free testing offered at county health departments and other places if they believe they have symptoms, have a known exposure to an infection or work in high-risk settings such as schools and health care and longterm care facilities. Craig said anyone working around the elderly and student should get tested frequently, as should students.
“In Mississippi, there really is no reason to not get tested for COVID,” he said.
Health officials said they were glad to see First Lady Jill Biden visit Mississippi to promote vaccinations on Tuesday, bemoaning the politicization that has surrounded the virus and vaccinations.
“There’s nothing political about breast cancer or heart attacks and there’s noting that needs to be political about COVID,” Dobbs said. “It has killed 600,000 Americans and that’s the bottom line.”
