Deputies investigating the theft of stainless steel from a McComb business arrested two suspects after the material allegedly turned up at a local recycling center.
Fabricated Pipe Inc. reported the theft on Friday.
Deputies went to recycling centers to tell the businesses to be on the lookout for the steel when they allegedly found some of it at a recycling center.
That led them to Lester Leo Smith Jr., 33, of Tylertown, and Kayla Michelle McGowan, 39, of Magnolia.
Deputies allegedly identified the stolen steel in the pair’s vehicle and charged them with the theft.
A search of their 2004 GMC Yukon also allegedly yielded 26 doses of oxycodone, two small bags of powder cocaine and eight small bags of methamphetamine.
Smith was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy, trespassing, felony receiving stolen property and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
McGowan was charged with trespass, grand larceny, receiving stolen property, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
In another drug case, Taylor Paige Gatlin, 24, of Summit, was charged Saturday with two drug trafficking charges after deputies allegedly found her in possession of 94 grams of methamphetamine as well as oxycodone. Narcotics agents stopped Gatlin on Presley Boulevard for a switched tag. They allegedly saw an open alcohol container in her vehicle, leading to a search of the vehicle.
In recent arrests:
• Michael Brian Norwoyta of McComb was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia on Saturday.
• Shawna Brooke Cassidy, 28, of Franklinton, La., was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband items in a jail on Sunday.
• Jeremy Jamall Know, 26, of Magnolia, was charged with the possession, sale and transfer of a stolen firearm and false statement of identity on Friday.
• Elizabeth Jackson, 50, of Summit, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
• Jadarius Johnson, of Summit, was charged with possession, sale and transfer of a stolen firearm Friday.
