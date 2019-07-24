A Pike County woman faces murder charges after she allegedly shot a man in the head on a rural road Sunday night, investigators said.
Kelly Belle Dillon, 35, of 5043 Pike 93 South, was arrested Monday afternoon, Chief Investigator Chris Bell said.
Tyrone Tucker, also known as Tyrone Pounds, 38, of 1010 Andrew Court, Magnolia, was dead of a gunshot wound on the side of Emerald Lane Road late Sunday night or early Monday morning, Bell said.
Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call alerting them to the scene at about 2:30 Monday morning.
Deputies found Tucker’s body next to his 2001 Oldsmobile.
“It looks like he was shot once in the head outside next to his vehicle,” Bell said.
Investigators were still trying to come up with details behind the killing and had no immediate information on a motive, murder weapon, the relationship between Dillon and Tucker or what they were doing at that location.
“We’re still in the initial stages of the investigation, trying to answer those questions,” Bell said Tuesday.
