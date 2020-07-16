Summit officials declared one piece of property a public nuisance and agreed to seek bids to clean up another parcel that has long been an eyesore on Tuesday.
Following a brief public hearing before the regular monthly board meeting, town officials declared property at 1603 Robb St. a public nuisance and authorized the mayor to hire contractors to clean it.
Councilman Joe Lewis expressed frustration over the fact that the only way for the town to recover its costs is to place a lien on the property, which the town is only likely to recover if the property is sold.
Near the end of the meeting, the council heard from Carlton Moak, an heir to the estate of the owners of the former Mid-City Paint & Supply building on Highway 51.
In February, he asked for a 90-day extension to clean the property, but noted Tuesday that funds to do so are tied up in the unsettled estate of his late parents.
“I’m at your mercy now,” Moak said.
Lewis said he’s concerned about the hazards the property imposes on neighbors, particularly children who might sneak over and play there.
“God forbid anyone get hurt on that property,” Lewis said. “I know you said it’s hard for you to get the money, but if someone gets hurt, they’re going to sue.”
Lewis said that although the buildings on the property are in disrepair, there is value in the lot.
“It’s commercial property and companies want to move to Summit but they don’t have the commercial property,” he said.
Moak said he’s at a point where he cannot do anything about the property, and Mayor Percy Robinson, before calling for a vote to hire contractors, said he understands the frustration.
“I know if it were left up to you, it would have been done,” Robinson told Moak.
In another matter, the council unanimously voted to deny a request from public works employees for a paid holiday on July 3. Public works employees are usually off on Fridays, but some workers said they were on call and had to remove a fallen tree. Councilwoman Pauline Monley noted those workers got time-and-a-half pay because of the holiday.
Robinson said granting the holiday would cost $990.
He and others noted that town hall employees, who would have normally worked a half day, had the paid holiday off, but the same shouldn’t apply to workers who were off anyway.
Town Superintendent Tim Baylor and public works foreman Jesse Simmons said town employees are guaranteed some paid holidays, but they’ll miss out on that pay if those holidays fall on a Friday.
“So, what you’re saying is we aren’t getting paid for a holiday if it falls on a Friday,” Superintendent Tim Baylor said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved travel for Police Chief Kenny Cotton to attend the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police convention in September and October.
• Accepted the resignation of DeBorah Garfield from the police department.
• Agreed to raise the fee for copies of police reports from $10 to $20.
• Authorized Fire Chief Stan McMorris to apply for a Homeland Security grant for a breathing cascade system to fill air tanks.
• Heard a request from Lewis for the town to receive an update on wastewater treatment plant operations from a representative of Mitchell Technical Services, the contractor that operates the plant.
• Agreed to hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 on a request to abandon a portion of Cherry Street between Robb and Meadville streets.
• Adopted a resolution creating a new position and job description for town custodian, with a starting pay of $11.50 an hour.
• Approved Monley’s request to put up a sign with cemetery rules at Greenlawn Cemetery and enacted a policy for opening and closing graves in Greenlawn Cemetery. The council also opened bids for maintenance at the cemetery and will vote to accept one next month.
• Tabled a request from Steve Brock for relief on a $597 water bill he received at 1308 Robb St. “That’s enough water to fill up a couple of swimming pools. I do not have a swimming pool,” Brock said, adding that he and town officials searched for a leak but could not find one.
• Agreed to reduce Anthony Thompson’s $199 water bill to his monthly average of $96.
• Promoted part-time police officer Greg Shamis to full-time and, after meeting for 17 minutes in executive session, tabled a decision to do the same for part-time police officer Chris Bell.
• Hired Antonio Campbell in the public works department. Monley, who is related to Campbell, abstained from the vote, as she did in May when the council hired her brother in the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.