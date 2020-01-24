An armed robbery at a Lawrence County bank Wednesday prompted a manhunt that extended into Thursday evening.
Three black males allegedly robbed the Ferguson Federal Credit Union at 500 Main Ave. in New Hebron at about 2:30 p.m., the Daily Leader reported.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol put out a bulletin for the three males apparently armed with a shotgun and two handguns who were headed south on Highway 43 south in a maroon Jeep Cherokee toward the Silver Creek community with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The town said in a Facebook post that the suspects turned off Highway 43 and onto Grange Road north of Silver Creek.
New Hebron police investigator Kyle Smith told the Daily Leader that a Jeep matching that description was reported stolen from a Jefferson County hunting camp two weeks ago.
Smith said three black males entered the credit union and displayed weapons before demanding money. He said three employees were present at the bank but no customers were on the property and nobody was injured.
Smith said the men were dressed in dark-colored hoodies and wore gloves. Police said one man is described as about 5-foot-7 with a slender build and the other two men are between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He said the men are to be considered armed and dangerous.
A school in New Hebron was put under lockdown until law enforcement officers were able to determine it was not under any threat.
Sheriff Ryan Everett told the Daily Leader the FBI came to the scene to assist in the investigation, as did the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
