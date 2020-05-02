A majority of the COVID-19 deaths in Pike and Lincoln counties occurred in long-term care facilities, according to data released for the first time Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
State health officials said that of Pike County’s seven coronavirus deaths, four occurred in long-term facilities, as did seven of Lincoln County’s 11 deaths.
State health officials have refused to identify which facilities had reported outbreaks among patients and staff, saying that families of residents other pertinent people would have been notified.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported 397 new infections in the state Friday — the largest single-day increase in infections in the state — and 20 new deaths, for a total of 7,212 cases and 281 deaths.
Pike County reported one new case and no new deaths, for a total of 149 cases and seven deaths.
McComb lifted its 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew on Friday afternoon, as did the Town of Summit.
At his daily press conference Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves expressed significant frustration as the state Legislature, which reconvened for the first time since March, voted overwhelmingly to strip Reeves’ executive power over the distribution of federal CARES Act funds.
Calling the vote to change longstanding state emergency management statutes well-intentioned but irresponsible, Reeves said if the power to move funds into the appropriate places is stripped from the executive branch, delays in decision-making could take its toll in human lives.
“I cannot do my job without the funds that the Trump administration secured for and expect governors to use,” Reeves said. “They want me to sit on my hands, call a special session of the legislature, and beg them to fund the things that need to be funded so we can respond.”
Reeves said the crisis requires a daily and dynamic response and that to wait for the legislature to convene in special sessions will create problems across the board for emergency management officials and healthcare workers.
“Businesses are laying off employees today,” he said. “They cannot wait another month for assistance.”
Reeves said he will reconsider loosening restrictions in light of the possible change in state law.
“Today I was prepared to announce further reopenings, that was the plan, and I was excited to get more of our businesses back to work,” he said. “There are still a few industries that are forced to close, and I hate that. It eats me alive every day.”
He said he will consider his next steps over the weekend.
Reeves said lawmakers are underestimating the danger of coronavirus in Mississippi.
“This is every bit as challenging as Hurricane Katrina. It’s even more so. Hurricanes hit on one day and the recovery begins on the next,” he said. “This isn’t a hypothetical in a political science class. This is real life, and I tell you, people’s lives are at stake.”
Dobbs pleaded with the public to follow social distancing guidelines, comparing crowds in large stores to the days leading up to a typical Easter Sunday.
“We are unhappy to report large increases of cases today — 379 new cases — that’s the greatest number of new cases we’ve reported in a single day,” Dobbs said.
Dobbs clarified that 11 of Friday’s 20 reported deaths were ascertained by death certificate and not by a state laboratory confirmation. The individuals died weeks ago, in some cases.
Over the past week, 20% of new cases were identified in Scott, Neshoba, Leake and Newton counties, which Dobbs said was concerning because they mostly rural.
He noted that the state hospital system appears to be at a peak level of stress, with bed availability decreasing as people return for medical care they had delayed because of the outbreak.
“Please just for now, avoid social events with other people, even if it’s your extended family,” he said. “The risk today is no less than it was three weeks ago when people were in a near-panic frenzy.”
