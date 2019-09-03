McComb’s spending is likely going to rise, and taxes along with it, as city officials eye increases in equipment and personnel. Citizens can hear about it firsthand at today’s 4 p.m. budget hearing.
At a budget work session Friday afternoon, Ronnie Brock and Devante Johnson, the only selectmen present, asked City Administrator Dirkland Smith to revise the budget he presented during the session to add money for police cars and public works employees, among other items.
The addition — if enacted by the board on Sept. 10 — will move city taxes up by 3 mills, as advertised by the city in August in the Enterprise-Journal.
“Put it in,” Johnson said. “We have needs.”
Half of the increase, 1.5 mills, will cover debt service on the city’s $1.5 million bond for building a new Martin Luther King Recreation Center. The other half, yet to be approved, would add about $147,000 to the general operating budget.
Police Chief Damian Gatlin said he has more cars, computers and stun guns on his budgetary wish list.
The Missouri State Police has a program under which used patrol cars are sold once they reach about 50,000 miles, and Gatlin said he would like to take advantage.
Using that program, “We can get two used cars for the cost of a new one,” Gatlin said.
He said the model of stun gun used by the department has been discontinued, making accessories and servicing more difficult to find, and many of the department’s computers are old as well.
Gatlin said his employee positions are included in the budget, but of 33 places, only 27 are filled.
That includes a deficit of four detectives, leaving only two detectives in the division currently.
Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said his positions are likewise budgeted, and he has one vacancy, though seven firefighters have yet to earn certification.
In public works, director Alice Barnes asked for a couple more employees in the streets division.
“I didn’t add four more positions, but I would like to have two more,” Barnes said.
The streets budget shows eight positions budgeted, and Mayor Quordiniah Lockley has said at meetings through the past year that the streets division had had 12 or 13 employees until board members lowered tax rates and revenue in response to the recession of 2008.
Barnes said she plans to fill a vacancy in the traffic division with a retiree, which could mean less spending from the salary line item there.
The cemetery division is fully staffed.
In vehicle maintenance, a part-time position is vacant “because no one would apply,” Barnes said. “The salary was too low. I kept it budgeted in case we got lucky.”
Recreation Director Joyce Smith requested consideration of a deputy director, a position that former director Ron Kessler eliminated in a reorganization of the department.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the position could be important with the new MLK Center coming online in the next year or two, and more amenities being built in city parks.
Brock and Johnson asked about the possibility of including employee raises in the budget, and comptroller Sevetrius James said she had calculated a 3 percent raise would cost about $185,000.
Lockley noted that would more than take up the money brought in by the added millage, and would likely face resistance from taxpayers.
“You’ve got to convince the public that employees need a raise,” Lockley said. “Raising taxes for salaries is usually a no-no.”
Administrator Smith suggested waiting to see how sales tax returns look after the first several months of the year and perhaps giving a 1.5 percent raise, but Lockley said that wouldn’t fit in the existing pay scale, which he said he would prefer to creating a new pay scale.
The numbers
Without the additional 1.5 mill tax increase, the revenues for 2019-20 are projected at $11,014,259, a decrease of $18,134 from the current year.
The revenue projection shows real and personal property tax declines of $57,000 and $68,000 respectively, while car and mobile home taxes and utility taxes are expected to increase.
Sales tax returns, which have been declining, are projected level.
On the spending side, projected total expenditures for the year include:
• $1,305,823 for general government.
• $396,712 for zoning, inspection and planning.
• $3,426,177 for the police department.
• $2,221,417 for the fire department.
• $2,093,075 for public works.
•$672,348 for recreation.
• $472,000 for insurances.
• $45,070 for funding to outside agencies.
• A grand total of $10,952,730.
The city also projects $1,076,020 from its existing debt service millage, and debt service payoff of $921,128.
