Electricity gradually restored to area

Utility workers repaired major lines Tuesday and Wednesday that energized a lot of homes in McComb and Summit left in the dark by Hurricane Ida. Officials expected much of the power to be restored in McComb by today or Friday.
Meanwhile, mass power outages in Louisiana sent droves of that state’s residents north seeking to replenish fuel for generators, which remained the primary source of electricity in more devastated areas.
As of Wednesday morning, about 10,700 Entergy Mississippi customers were still without power, with the bulk in Pike County at 4,312. This is down from the 46,000 Mississippi customers without power that Entergy reported after the storm.
The power company said in a press release Tuesday night that 2,438 poles, 550 transformers and 2,984 spans of wire were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and Mississippi. Workers have restored 39 of the 216 affected substations and repaired 20 of the 208 affected transmission lines.
In Mississippi alone, Entergy had 147 poles, 39 transformers, 58 cross arms and 622 spans of wire damaged by the storm.
Linemen were working on restoring a major transmission line that feeds a lot of power to McComb and Summit along Highway 51 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, large chunks of McComb and Summit were still without power. By Wednesday afternoon, outages were reduced to neighborhoods on the edges of town. Power was gradually being restored in Magnolia, but all of Osyka remained in the dark three days after the storm blew through late Sunday night and early Monday.
Entergy continued to struggle to restore power in Louisiana, with Kentwood’s main drag the only working part of its grid from the state line to Interstate 55’s southern terminus in LaPlace, La.
Rural areas in Southwest Mississippi could be in for as long of a wait for power as Louisiana residents.
As of Wednesday morning, Magnolia Electric Power had 18,095 darkened meters, down from a peak of 26,000. The number of residents still in the dark included 7,139 of the electric cooperative’s members in Pike County and 4,195 in Amite County — which is about 82% of its Amite County membership.
Magnolia Electric noted that companies from Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana and other parts of the state have come to assist in the restoration of the cooperative’s grid.
The cooperative reported that Ida broke more than 60 power poles on its grid.
“The outage is still too big to predict an estimate on when power will be restored or to give any details on specific areas,” Magnolia Electric officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
Magnolia Electric crews were working in Liberty, as well as at Bates School and Bankston roads in Amite County, and Highway 568 and Highway 584 “and areas in between,” among other places in the area, cooperative officials said.
More crews arrived from out of town around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“These crews will be briefed, assigned their birddog, gather materials, and head out to work,” MEP officials said.
Gov. Tate Reeves said during a Wednesday morning press conference there are still 37,000 outages throughout the state with the largest concentration in Southwest Mississippi. He said the state is doing everything it can to support the areas in need and the utility workers fighting to turn the lights back on.
“If you really want to help us, sit down, think about that elderly neighbor you have and go check on them,” Reeves said, noting an upcoming heat wave and the usual muggy heat of Mississippi being dangerous for the older residents without power. “Make sure they are OK.”
