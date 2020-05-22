TYLERTOWN — Some Walthall County school employees will go back to work next week, after the end of the school year.
Superintendent Wade Carney told school board members on Tuesday that administrative leave initiated for many of the district’s 11- and 12-month contract employees after schools were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will end after Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.
Those employees include mainly administrators and central office staff, along with some secretaries and other support staff.
In another personnel matter, board members considered an updated salary scale which includes a new salary and position for an assistant principal at Tylertown Primary School.
Some members questioned the need and the repercussions of including that new position.
“If we do this, the (Tylertown) elementary will be the only school that doesn’t have an assistant” principal, board member Linda Metz said.
Adding an assistant principal at TES “will be the next push.”
Carney said approving the salary scale would just authorize the position and make a salary available in the budget.
“You can decide to fill the position if you see fit, and then we’ll start looking,” he said.
The board also:
• Reclassified two unleased tracts of 16th Section land, with 160-acre and 40-acre parcels being changed to forestry, hunting and fishing. The tracts will be advertised for lease soon.
• Approved renewal of Carney’s membership in the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
• Set the district’s budget hearing for 10 a.m. on June 11.
• Discussed student transfers and staff resignations in executive session.
