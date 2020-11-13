Tuesday’s meeting of the McComb school board began with an item described on the agenda as “Discussion of board member conduct,” which was prompted by a recent Facebook post from trustee Lynn Martin.
The post was not on Martin’s Facebook page this week, but board chairman Kizzy Coney provided a copy of it.
The post said, “Please be informed that Tommy McKenzie and Whitney Rawlings are now responsible for having appointed/endorsed four of the five members of the (McComb) school board. That is my answer to the article in the newspaper regarding the audit findings.”
Rawlings is a former McComb mayor and McKenzie is a former selectman. During Rawlings’ two terms the city board either appointed or reappointed three current trustees — Coney, Betsy Murrell and Eliece Rayborn — to the school board.
The fourth school board member in Martin’s post apparently is Angela Bates, who last week won an election for the seat representing residents of the school district who live outside McComb. Bates takes office in January.
The current city board appointed Martin to the school board. But when Rawlings and McKenzie were in office, that board also appointed Martin to a five-year term. When Martin’s term expired in early 2018, the board replaced her with Coney.
Martin rejoined the school board in 2019, after Quordiniah Lockley became mayor by defeating McKenzie.
The audit to which Martin’s post referred was for the 2018-19 school year. It found nine cases of failure to comply with state or federal laws.
McKenzie said, “It’s odd that Ms. Martin would make that comment, since I was the deciding vote that put her on the school board the first time. That’s a vote I regret.
“One of the most important responsibilities a McComb City Selectman has are these various board appointments. We are seeing an attempt by the current city board to appoint their puppets, which will be detrimental to the success of any organization. I hope the community will start pushing back on these city board actions.”
He added, “I was active on Facebook supporting Angela Bates for the school board. She was a classmate of mine and a student when McComb High School was a National Model School, and I thought she would be a great person to have on the board.”
Rawlings said, “Ms. Martin is a smart lady, no doubt. But she knows well that Tommy and I did not set policy for the city. We did not write ordinances. Those actions belonged to the board of mayor and selectmen collectively.
“If she is not happy with the actions of the school board, or finds herself ineffective, that is not my problem.”
Martin confirmed the post was hers, but said she deleted it after a few hours. She declined further comment, saying that the success of the school system is the most important thing to her.
Coney began Tuesday’s school board meeting by reading a prepared statement that encouraged trustees to conduct themselves “in a professional manner during and outside of board meetings.”
“Let’s do all that we can to refrain from disparaging conduct and making disparaging statements about each other, district staff and administration and the district, both while conducting district business and on social media,” Coney said. “While we will certainly disagree on many issues, there is no reason why we cannot work together as board members in doing our part to ensure a quality education for our students.”
