McComb city board voted to pay $8,541 to Wicker Building Supply for material bought in March for the Alpha Center due to a miscommunication between the city and contractors.
The issue arose with Johnnie Turner of JT and Son Construction special ordered flooring for the Alpha Center before the contract for the process had been drafted. He was under the assumption that he had been awarded the contract, but Recreations Director Joyce Smith maintains she did not tell him he had it.
This sparked a monthlong discussion by the board of whether they were obligated to pay the cost of the materials. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley noted they were under no legal obligation to do so.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham told the board Tuesday that the board could buy the flooring, but they would need to get a second quote to do so based on a discussion she had with the State Auditor’s office.
The board meeting during a special-called meeting Friday after Smith obtained a second quote from Wallace Floors for $7,395. This quote brought a new complication. Cities must accept the best and lowest bid when buying items.
Cockerham told the board that if the board decided to reject Wallace Floors for Wicker Building Supplies, they would have to write in the minutes their reasoning.
Selectman Ronnie Brock said he felt the board had reason to go with Wicker, given the board’s history.
“Based on our last meeting that we had, I thought we had a legitimate reason to accept them,” he said. “I think we are all aware some communication was lost somewhere along the line. ... We have got a lot of circumstances here, and that is what I see that gives us an opportunity not to accept the lowest bid.”
Selectman Devante Johnson felt differently. He said he had concerns that the act of choosing Wicker’s quote was “shaky” and feared being sued by Wallace Floors.
“I hear you, Mr. Brock, but I have to disagree,” he said. “In my mind, a legitimate reason to reject a quote is not because some flooring is on somebody else’s floor. That is not a legitimate reason.
“I want to make this right, but I am uncomfortable moving forward the way that it is. It is too many loopholes we are trying to get around to make this happen.”
Selectman Ted Tullos said he believed the bid process was unfair to Wicker Building Supply, noting that Wallace easily could have known Wicker’s quote from the meetings and undercut to secure the business. Selectman Shawn Williams said above all, the board needed to fix the mistake whether it created it or not.
“Are we are going to dishonor Wicker?” Williams asked.
McComb Fire Chief Gary McKenzie addressed the board, noting that he spoke as a small business owner rather than his position as chief. He said because of the pandemic, the cost of materials are wildly fluctuating so it wouldn’t be fair to Wicker Building Supply, who ordered the flooring in March when the cost of materials was high, to be outbid by Wallace who made the quote in October after the prices shifted down.
“You have a complicated project going on at the Alpha Center. Wicker Building supply, by my understanding, has this material in stock. It is sitting in their warehouse,” he said, adding if Wallace Flooring has to order the supplies, there will be even more delays on the project.
“I understand the issues with the legality of the process and understand you may be uncomfortable with it, but please consider all of the aspects of it, and I think you will find clear and compelling reasons that your best bid is for the materials that are already here.”
Cameron agreed with both Tullos and McKenzie, arguing that the timing, the fact that Wicker already had the supplies ordered and the unfair bidding process was enough to go with Wicker rather than Wallace.
“That is not a fair bid when somebody has an invoice that has been submitted, and then you have got to bid against it. That is not a good bid process at all,” he said, noting that it was not Wicker’s fault for the expense. “I would rather say move forward with what we’ve got.”
Lockley warned the board would set a precedent by choosing Wicker Building supply, fearing buying materials before getting contracts could become commonplace.
The board voted 5-0 to accept Wicker Building Supply’s quote for the flooring. Selectmen Brock, Cameron, Johnson, Tullos and Williams in favor of it. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
